Activists want Roanoke County to make U.S. flag more prominent at Hanging Rock Confederate monument

Three people who described themselves as anti-racist activists raised a U.S. flag on Monday over a Civil War site on Virginia 419 in their bid to overshadow a nearby monument showcasing two Confederate flags.
A statue of George Morgan Jones, a Confederate veteran, sits just off Virginia 419 at the Hanging Rock Battlefield in Roanoke County. The monument was brought to the battlefield in 1999 to become part of a small county park that commemorates fighting between Union and Confederate troops that happened June 21, 1864.
The monument sits on private property owned by the Sons of Confederate Veterans while the county owns the surrounding property, which also serves as a trailhead for the Hanging Rock Battlefield Trail.
The trio raised the U.S. flag at a stone marker, located almost a half-mile to the south beside the Interstate 81 interchange, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the battle. They also sent a petition to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors asking for a taller flagpole to be added on the adjacent county-owned property. That flagpole would fly the United States flag higher than the Confederate ones. Activist Dave Tate said the petition was signed by 70 people in the area and 25 of them were from Roanoke County.
“People driving down 419 shouldn’t see that Confederate flag without the American flag staring right back,” Tate said.
A new flagpole would cost $15,000, according to an estimate Tate received. He is hoping to find a benefactor to fund it.
Although the petition is for the flag, Tate said the group would also advocate for the statue to be removed because it is historically inaccurate.
The statue depicts Jones as a Confederate general, but Jones never rose above the rank of private in the Civil War, during which he served as a cook. Jones also never fought at Hanging Rock. He became a successful businessman and banker in Lynchburg after the war and helped establish Randolph-Macon Woman’s College, now Randolph College.
After his death, his widow Mary Frances Jones hired a sculptor to make two bronze statues of her husband. One statue stood on the Randolph campus until it was removed in 2017. The other still stands at Hanging Rock.
“With all the destruction going on to monuments, our approach is meant to be a progressive approach,” Tate said. “We could come here and take a truck and a chain and yank it down like everyone else and take our chances with the consequences. But we chose to try to take a more diplomatic way and to present it to our county supervisor.”
Kevin Craig, a member of the Progressive Anti-Racist Action group, said he would support a statue on the historic battlefield with the proper context and accuracy. Craig’s father and great-great-great-grandfather’s names are on the memorial. His father was a donor for the statue's placement at the park and included the name of their ancestor, a Confederate soldier.
“I don’t want them honored in a racist way,” Craig said. “I’m all for preserving historic land. I’m not in support of flying a flag that makes someone feel oppressed for the color of their skin. If we can neutralize it or counteract it with an American flag, then I’m all for this monument being able to stay. If not, then it needs to go.”
This new petition is the latest effort from county residents to address Confederate monuments in the area. Students at Roanoke College began a petition calling for a statue in downtown Salem to be removed. The statue sits at College Avenue and Main Street in front of the former county courthouse, which is now part of Roanoke College. The statue itself is owned by Roanoke County.
A new state law took effect July 1 that allows local governments to remove any war memorial on public property as long as it publishes its intent to do so, holds a public hearing within 30 days, and if it votes to remove the memorial, waits at least 30 days to offer the memorial for relocation to a museum, historical society, government or military battlefield.
The Roanoke County supervisors were briefed about the new law in June, but have not taken any action.
