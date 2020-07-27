Activists want Roanoke County to make U.S. flag more prominent at Hanging Rock Confederate monument

A new flagpole would cost $15,000, according to an estimate Tate received. He is hoping to find a benefactor to fund it.

Although the petition is for the flag, Tate said the group would also advocate for the statue to be removed because it is historically inaccurate.

The statue depicts Jones as a Confederate general, but Jones never rose above the rank of private in the Civil War, during which he served as a cook. Jones also never fought at Hanging Rock. He became a successful businessman and banker in Lynchburg after the war and helped establish Randolph-Macon Woman’s College, now Randolph College.

After his death, his widow Mary Frances Jones hired a sculptor to make two bronze statues of her husband. One statue stood on the Randolph campus until it was removed in 2017. The other still stands at Hanging Rock.

“With all the destruction going on to monuments, our approach is meant to be a progressive approach,” Tate said. “We could come here and take a truck and a chain and yank it down like everyone else and take our chances with the consequences. But we chose to try to take a more diplomatic way and to present it to our county supervisor.”