Additional residential density sought for Blacksburg's Midtown project

BLACKSBURG — The developers of the town’s old middle school site are seeking town permission for some additional adjustments to the project.
Another recently filed zoning amendment request for the project would increase the residential density on the site’s front, a roughly 10-acre area that is in a downtown commercial zoning district. The measure would raise the density by 52 bedrooms and allow a total of 400 bedrooms in the area within the district.
The density will be limited to the construction on three of the site’s downtown commercial parcels.
Apartment-style dwellings are allowed in the downtown commercial district, but Blacksburg generally restricts them to the upper floors of a multi-story building.
The developers, who have titled the project Midtown, have long planned for a variety of commercial uses on the front of the roughly 20-acre site. They, however, are asking that some of the retail and office space be given the flexibility to be changed to mixed use, a request they said has been driven by the effects of the pandemic.
Attorney Jim Cowan, one of the partners in the Midtown project, said the pandemic triggered a significant drop in office space demand.
“Residential is allowed in the DC [downtown commercial] section, as part of any mixed use building,” Cowan wrote in an email. “This would keep commercial uses on the ground floor, include a significant amount of office space uses and allow additional residential use above that.”
The Midtown project does call for significant residential development, but that portion of the project is set to primarily occur on the rear half of the site where the property sits in a so-called planned residential district.
The recent zoning amendment request marks the latest bit of progress on the project. Other parts of the requested amendment would prohibit the construction of four-bedroom units in the downtown commercial portion of the property and call for a slight reduction of the parking ratio for a hotel proposed to go on the site.
Blacksburg Town Council initially approved a rezoning for the site in 2019, a move that essentially gave the project the green light following years of debate and planning among developers and local governing bodies.
One piece of the project that is already under construction is a new police station and parking garage complex, a roughly $26 million portion of the project that is being paid for and will belong to the town. The police station and parking deck are expected to be complete at some point in early 2022.
Additionally, Cowan said a number of residences in the townhome area are under contract and that applications for building permits are moving forward. Then, he said, construction is expected to start soon on a downtown commercial zone building approved for mixed use.
Town Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said the recently requested adjustments seem to keep in line with the original vision presented around the time the governing body approved the site’s rezoning.
Hager-Smith is also receptive to the request pertaining to the reduced hotel parking ratio, which would drop from one to three-quarters of a space per room. She said that adjustment would complement the intended purpose of the nearby parking garage.
“Why build a parking garage if you’re also going to pave a large swath of the site?” Hager-Smith said, adding it had been council’s wish all along to try to reduce the amount of surface parking.
A neighborhood meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday evening to give those involved in the Midtown project the opportunity to present the plans and field questions. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will take place at the Blacksburg municipal building.