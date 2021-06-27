Additional residential density sought for Blacksburg's Midtown project

BLACKSBURG — The developers of the town’s old middle school site are seeking town permission for some additional adjustments to the project.

Another recently filed zoning amendment request for the project would increase the residential density on the site’s front, a roughly 10-acre area that is in a downtown commercial zoning district. The measure would raise the density by 52 bedrooms and allow a total of 400 bedrooms in the area within the district.

The density will be limited to the construction on three of the site’s downtown commercial parcels.

Apartment-style dwellings are allowed in the downtown commercial district, but Blacksburg generally restricts them to the upper floors of a multi-story building.

The developers, who have titled the project Midtown, have long planned for a variety of commercial uses on the front of the roughly 20-acre site. They, however, are asking that some of the retail and office space be given the flexibility to be changed to mixed use, a request they said has been driven by the effects of the pandemic.

Attorney Jim Cowan, one of the partners in the Midtown project, said the pandemic triggered a significant drop in office space demand.