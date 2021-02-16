Additional utility crews heading to Roanoke area ahead of new winter storm expected Thursday

More power line crews are being deployed to ready for a second winter storm that could wallop the region Thursday.
Appalachian Power said another 130 people are being sent to the Roanoke region alone to prepare for the incoming blast that will be arriving while some communities are still recovering from Saturday’s ice storm.
A window of dry weather Tuesday helped workers plow through repairs, officials said, but some 7,000 Appalachian Power customers across Virginia remained without power.
That included more than 2,500 households in Franklin County, 1,200 in Floyd County and 600 in Roanoke County, according to an early evening update from the utility.
West Virginia, which has been hit by multiple storms since the weekend, also remains disrupted, with more than 97,000 outages lingering there.
Appalachian Power said it remained on track to have service restored to most of Franklin County by the end of Tuesday and most of Floyd County by the end of the day Wednesday.
Those repairs will come just ahead of a new bout of hazardous weather expected to begin moving in Wednesday night.
Forecasters are calling for significant ice, along with pockets of snow and sleet, that will make roads treacherous and could lead to new outages.
A winter storm watch is in effect through Thursday night. Localities have been urging people to plan ahead and prepare.
Appalachian Power has had more than 1,000 people in the field across Virginia since the weekend. The additional crews for the Roanoke region were expected to arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday, officials said.
Saturday’s storm left in its wake a peak of 42,000 Appalachian Power outages around Virginia. Disruption was even more severe to the east, where Dominion Energy reported a high of 290,000 outages.
That number had dropped to about 16,000 outages for the neighboring utility by Tuesday evening. The hardest-hit territory was Southside Virginia, where more than 12,000 outages remained on Tuesday.