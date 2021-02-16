Additional utility crews heading to Roanoke area ahead of new winter storm expected Thursday

More power line crews are being deployed to ready for a second winter storm that could wallop the region Thursday.

Appalachian Power said another 130 people are being sent to the Roanoke region alone to prepare for the incoming blast that will be arriving while some communities are still recovering from Saturday’s ice storm.

A window of dry weather Tuesday helped workers plow through repairs, officials said, but some 7,000 Appalachian Power customers across Virginia remained without power.

That included more than 2,500 households in Franklin County, 1,200 in Floyd County and 600 in Roanoke County, according to an early evening update from the utility.

West Virginia, which has been hit by multiple storms since the weekend, also remains disrupted, with more than 97,000 outages lingering there.

Appalachian Power said it remained on track to have service restored to most of Franklin County by the end of Tuesday and most of Floyd County by the end of the day Wednesday.

Those repairs will come just ahead of a new bout of hazardous weather expected to begin moving in Wednesday night.