Advisory panel working on ideas for Roanoke's $64.5 million federal grant

The Star City Strong Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Panel is comprised of about 35 people selected by elected leaders and staff. The city isn’t planning to make spending decisions based on answers to the $1 million question alone. Rather, panelists will hold a series of meetings leading to the creation of a report for council to take up in September. The questionnaire was a brainstorming exercise to orient panelists to their task and the possibilities of what might lie ahead.

City Manager Bob Cowell told panelists that the city is looking to them to identify high-level objectives, along with a proposed money allocation for each and examples of the kinds of projects that ought to be pursued. Panelists won’t decide how to spend the money; that’s up to council.

All the money must be spent within several broad categories: Public health; the economy; public infrastructure such as water systems, sewers and broadband; and pay for essential workers. In addition, the regulations permit localities to use their grants to replace public revenue lost during the pandemic and spend those dollars as they would any other municipal funds.