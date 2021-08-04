Advisory panel working on ideas for Roanoke's $64.5 million federal grant

If you had $1 million to spend on a single initiative or project to improve Roanoke, what would it be?
Several dozen community servants and leaders each answered the question at a late July gathering at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building.
The exercise was conducted for the Star City Strong Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Panel. The panel is advising the City Council on how to spend $64.5 million in federal funds to go toward issues caused by the pandemic. A second purpose for the money is to strengthen the city and its economy to better withstand a future crisis of similar magnitude.
The responses, which were recently released, included a mix of practical, thoughtful, strategic and ambitious proposals. The questionnaire was anonymous, though the identities of panel participants are public and include representatives of education, human services, economic development, faith communities, business and law.
One panelist suggested starting a minibus public transit service between the densest pockets of poverty and those areas of the city where people work, shop, see doctors and tackle other essential errands. The system would offer flexible routes and times to meet riders’ needs, a concept known as microtransit, the panelist said.
Another transportation idea was to install roundabouts on Bullitt Avenue Southeast at 6th Street and at 13th Street.
Another panelist suggested placing the Roanoke office of the Virginia Department of Social Services, local housing assistance services, homeless services and various nonprofits under a single roof for the convenience of people who need such help.
Another suggested building a new home for the Presbyterian Community Center, a Christian-based nonprofit in Southeast Roanoke that assists people in economic need in the eastern portion of the city and Roanoke County including Vinton.
In the areas of recreation and tourism, one person suggested construction of a kayaking park on the Roanoke River. Another suggested building elevated biking and walking paths to better connect the area’s greenways.
On the economic front, a panelist suggested renovating the basement of RAMP, a business incubator on Jefferson Street, to house alumni businesses. RAMP assists technology and science-based startup businesses in Blacksburg, Roanoke and other parts of western Virginia. It has limited space to house alumni of the program and has an unused basement.
Another panelist suggested that the city undertake an initiative similar to Tulsa Remote, in which the Oklahoma city offered $10,000, free desk space and other perks to remote workers willing to relocate there. Applications exceeded available slots, which enabled the project to select top applicants according to criteria designed to strengthen the community. Project officials have said in media statements that Tulsa has gained 1,000 people from the arrival of remote workers and their families.
The Star City Strong Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Panel is comprised of about 35 people selected by elected leaders and staff. The city isn’t planning to make spending decisions based on answers to the $1 million question alone. Rather, panelists will hold a series of meetings leading to the creation of a report for council to take up in September. The questionnaire was a brainstorming exercise to orient panelists to their task and the possibilities of what might lie ahead.
City Manager Bob Cowell told panelists that the city is looking to them to identify high-level objectives, along with a proposed money allocation for each and examples of the kinds of projects that ought to be pursued. Panelists won’t decide how to spend the money; that’s up to council.
All the money must be spent within several broad categories: Public health; the economy; public infrastructure such as water systems, sewers and broadband; and pay for essential workers. In addition, the regulations permit localities to use their grants to replace public revenue lost during the pandemic and spend those dollars as they would any other municipal funds.
Cowell framed the question the panel is supposed to answer first: “Are we try to support predominantly families? Are we trying to support predominantly businesses? Is this really about furthering the health of the community? Is it really about trying to make us, either households or businesses, much more resilient to similar kinds of shocks in the future?”
Members of the public are welcome to attend panel meetings, send ideas and comments to panelists and city officials, and fill out a survey found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/KPSQJSB. The panel will meet on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. through August, starting Wednesday. Meetings are open to the public and will take place at the Berglund Center, except for the Aug. 11 meeting. The location for that one has not been announced.
Details are available from Angie O’Brien, the city’s chief strategy officer, who can be reached at 853-2333 or angela.o’brien@roanokeva.gov.