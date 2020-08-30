After 19 months, $43.4M Cave Spring High School rebuild complete

For 50 years, Cave Spring High School looked the same.

Roanoke County School Board member Mike Wray, who represents the Cave Spring District, remembers walking those halls as a student. And Superintendent Ken Nicely recalls teaching Spanish there in the ’90s.

But as the 19-month, $43.4 million renovation and expansion project comes to a close, the school now looks new. As Wray put it: “This is a lot of school for the money.”

“We were looking forward to this day,” Nicely said.

Roanoke County school officials and administrators provided a tour of the school to media outlets Friday to show off the completed school, which finished on schedule.

Though construction is complete, the renovated gymnasium remains closed. The gym must be refloored, since the flooring came up after it was initially installed, Wray said. Small, superficial finishing touches also need to be added throughout the school due to factory delays from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contractors gutted and demolished nearly all of the school’s interior and renovated the gym and auditorium.

The complete overhaul has resulted in spacious classrooms, hallway seating, and, a hallmark of the project, more natural lighting.