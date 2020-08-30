After 19 months, $43.4M Cave Spring High School rebuild complete

For 50 years, Cave Spring High School looked the same.
Roanoke County School Board member Mike Wray, who represents the Cave Spring District, remembers walking those halls as a student. And Superintendent Ken Nicely recalls teaching Spanish there in the ’90s.
But as the 19-month, $43.4 million renovation and expansion project comes to a close, the school now looks new. As Wray put it: “This is a lot of school for the money.”
“We were looking forward to this day,” Nicely said.
Roanoke County school officials and administrators provided a tour of the school to media outlets Friday to show off the completed school, which finished on schedule.
Though construction is complete, the renovated gymnasium remains closed. The gym must be refloored, since the flooring came up after it was initially installed, Wray said. Small, superficial finishing touches also need to be added throughout the school due to factory delays from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contractors gutted and demolished nearly all of the school’s interior and renovated the gym and auditorium.
The complete overhaul has resulted in spacious classrooms, hallway seating, and, a hallmark of the project, more natural lighting.
Wray said the previous iteration of the building was too dimly lit, especially in the basement, which had no windows.
Now, skylights and large windows line the school. The downstairs level, which houses career and technical education classes, athletic offices, and locker rooms, has multiple windows and its own exterior exit. The CTE and weight rooms each have their own garage doors, too.
The project also included additional entryway space, a new media center and a new science wing, which includes six labs. Altogether, the project added 40,000 square feet to the school, bringing the building’s total to 175,000 square feet.
Administrative offices were previously located in the middle of the school, centered in the building’s original hexagonal layout. Now, offices are at the front of the building, which Nicely said offers improved security.
Small, red lockers line several hallways. Student seating is also available in table and booth form, including a small cafe area that faces the front parking lot.
Students were back in the building last week for the first time since construction started in January 2019.
The project was scheduled to begin in June 2018, but the division only received one bid, which was $17 million over budget. Put out for bid again, the division awarded the project to Avis Construction Co. for $34 million. Spectrum Design was the project’s architect.
The renovation’s total cost was $43.4 million, which includes furnishings and technology.
The project got off to a bumpy start after modular classroom trailers weren’t installed in time for students and staff. Winter weather caused students and staff to remain in the school longer than expected, and classes were canceled for a week after subcontractors didn’t finish the modular campus on schedule.
By May 2019, demolition was nearly complete, and the project reached its midpoint in November 2019.
Throughout, the renovation remained on track to finish by the end of summer, though the division faced minor setbacks when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Some materials were delayed due to factories temporarily closing. Work was also temporarily halted at the beginning of May due to construction workers testing positive for the virus.
After 19 months, Wray said he was happy for students and staff to have an updated school to settle into.
“They deserve to be in these facilities,” he said.
hr cavespring 082820 p01
hr cavespring 082820 p02
hr cavespring 082820 p03
hr cavespring 082820 p04
hr cavespring 082820 p05
hr cavespring 082820 p06
hr cavespringGAL 082820 p07
hr cavespringGAL 082820 p08
hr cavespringGAL 082820 p09
hr cavespringGAL 082820 p10
hr cavespringGAL 082820 p11
hr cavespringGAL 082820 p12
hr cavespringGAL 082820 p13
hr cavespringGAL 082820 p14
hr cavespringGAL 082820 p15
hr cavespringGAL 082820 p16
hr cavespringGAL 082820 p17
hr cavespringGAL 082820 p18
hr cavespringGAL 082820 p19
hr cavespringGAL 082820 p20
hr cavespringGAL 082820 p21
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.