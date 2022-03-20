After 700% growth in medical reserve corps during pandemic, officials look for more opportunities

A red T-shirt with the acronym “COVID-19 VA MRC” across the back identified Kim Conrad as a volunteer when she walked into Kembel Tax Service in Salem.

She carried a stack of flyers and set them down on Priscilla Kembel’s desk.

“We are with the health department,” Conrad said. “We were hoping to leave some information about the vaccine clinics.”

Conrad is one of many in the region who volunteered to join the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps during the pandemic. Thousands of these volunteers vaccinated Virginians at local clinics, operated call centers and canvassed neighborhoods and businesses with flyers — like Conrad did earlier this month at the Ridgewood Farms shopping center.

“I believe in it so much and I wish I would have done it sooner,” Conrad said. “I’m very proud to help them get the word out about vaccines.”

More than 17,000 people across the state volunteered as new corps members between January 2020 and November 2021, according to a proclamation from then-Gov. Ralph Northam. Volunteers served more than 673,000 hours, which equates to a monetary value of more than $20 million.

As the pandemic slows, the need for thousands of volunteers at vaccination clinics and call centers has waned. Now, the Virginia Department of Health is looking to find ways to keep medical reserve corps volunteers signed up and active so they can be deployed in the event of another coronavirus surge or another disaster.

Jennifer Freeland, assistant state MRC coordinator at the state health department, said the corps has been a workforce multiplier for local health departments.

“A lot of good has come because of the pandemic,” she said. “We hope to be able to ride on that wave and really build a resilient community and one that’s invested in public health and addresses what those unique needs are in their community.”

The Virginia Medical Reserve Corps was created in 2002 in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Under then-President George W. Bush, the program was created so the country would have a dedicated list of medical personnel who could be deployed in the event of a natural disaster or a bioterrorism attack.

Corps units have practiced over the years with natural disaster relief efforts and administering flu vaccines. But the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a challenge.

“It was kind of the coming of age of the MRC,” Freeland said. “You built this, you grew it and you didn’t know if it was going to drive down the road or not. But it’s a Ferrari.”

In the Near Southwest region of Virginia, the corps experienced a nearly 700% growth in volunteers. The region’s unit covers the Roanoke and New River valleys and stretches north to Alleghany County, south to Pittsylvania County and east to Lynchburg. Geographically, it makes up about one-fifth of the state.

Just before the pandemic hit, the region’s corps had 283 volunteers, but now boasts more than 2,500.

“The willingness of the greater area in Near Southwest to step forward was one of the largest in the state,” Freeland said. “One of the really amazing things was the heart of the people in Southwest Virginia to step up and help.”

Mary Lou Legg, the Near Southwest corps director, said she did little to no advertising. In the beginning of the pandemic, Northam repeatedly told citizens to sign up.

During one of Northam’s speeches, Legg watched her computer ding with each new application. In one day, she received 100 applications in less than 24 hours.

As she began sending out volunteer opportunities, the slots filled up in less than 60 seconds. Legg said she couldn’t shut the system down fast enough and would have to call people and tell them they weren’t needed even though they had received a confirmation email.

Legg said she doesn’t want to lose the momentum and enthusiasm these new volunteers have brought to the organization. With all of this help, she said communities might be able to do more public health outreach than was previously possible.

Legg said she plans to send a survey to her volunteers to ask them how they would like to continue volunteering. These activities could include leading health education classes, such as Narcan revive training for overdose victims, stop the bleed training or basic CPR. She said volunteers could also set up a program to help teenage mothers and educate them on neonatal care.

“We don’t really know the exact path going forward,” Legg said. “We want to keep all those volunteers engaged so that they can stay a part of our organization and we can be even more prepared for the next big thing that hits.”

Gary and Marian Silverman, Blacksburg residents, have been members of the medical reserve corps for a number of years. Before moving to Virginia, they joined the corps in Ohio. And after retiring from their careers in Virginia, they were quick to sign up again.

The Silvermans completed about 500 hours each doing contact tracing calls for the New River and Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Gary Silverman said they chose to volunteer from home to protect their newborn grandchild and Marian’s 94-year-old mother from exposure.

They said the phone calls changed over time. At the beginning of the pandemic, people were scared to speak to someone from the health department. They were embarrassed that they had either been exposed or tested positive. Some were afraid to lose their jobs and others were already hospitalized by the time the Silvermans reached out.

Other people didn’t want to share their contacts or were suspicious that a government agency was involved.

As time went on, people began to expect the calls and the interactions became more pleasant. Marian Silverman said she called college students at Virginia Tech and Radford University who were thankful for the call and that someone checked in on them.

“I really appreciated being able to do it,” Marian Silverman said. “It gave us something to do, which we thought was extremely meaningful at a time when it all seemed kind of chaotic.”

That same desire to help pulled Nina Templeton, also a Blacksburg resident, out of retirement. Templeton retired from her career as an anesthesiologist in January 2020. Years before, she had also retired from being a veterinarian, but kept her license active.

She and her golden retriever Lyle were walking in a park in Blacksburg when they came across New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell and her dogs. Templeton introduced herself and asked Bissell if the district needed vaccinators. The vaccines had yet to be rolled out, but Bissell said they would need the help as soon as they became available. She sent Templeton to Legg to sign up for the medical reserve corps.

Templeton spent 453 hours vaccinating, being an on-site medical director and a call center operator during the pandemic. She brought Lyle, who is also a trained therapy dog, along with her to each vaccination clinic as well.

“He was unbelievable what he did for these people,” she said. “Word spread about him. People came specifically and told the people that were triaging that they wanted to go with the dog or asked if the dog was there that day.”

At one clinic, Templeton said Lyle walked away from her and sat next to a woman who was receiving a vaccine. She later found out that the woman had lost her husband in a car wreck within a week of that clinic. Somehow, Lyle knew she needed help, Templeton said.

After the demand for vaccines waned and there were fewer medical reserve corps volunteers needed, Templeton still went so she could bring Lyle and offer him to kids and adults who needed him.

She said attending events to spread the word about vaccines and working the vaccination clinics was a highlight of her career. People were sometimes hesitant about the side effects and wondering whether they should sign up for a dose, and Templeton loved answering their questions.

“I’ve done a lot of good in my career, but in many ways, I feel as though this, working with the vaccine effort, was probably the pinnacle, the most important thing I’ve ever done in my career,” she said. “I feel honored that people would trust me.”

