After a decade of waiting, a Roanoke woman was finally going to visit her family in Sudan. Then the pandemic struck

Marwa Salime has gone more than 10 years without seeing her family since she immigrated to Roanoke from Sudan in 2010.

Finally, this past spring, they were to be reunited. Her family would meet her three sons in person for the first time.

Then the novel coronavirus hit. Flights started being canceled.

Salime and her husband, Hammad Gadin had wanted to visit their northeast African home sooner. Even their eldest son, Armeen, 9, asked multiple years in a row, “Are we going yet?” But life kept getting in the way. Between adapting to their new home and raising three boys, they just couldn’t make it work.

But this year they actually had plane tickets. Everything seemed to align.

The disappointment hit hard yet sank in slowly. Salime and Gadin have made the Roanoke Valley their new home, but every day Salime misses her parents, her siblings, her cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews back in her homeland. As the pandemic hit Virginia, Salime continued to believe that they would be able to embrace. In mid-March, when Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency, she held onto that hope. As travel bans and stay-at-home orders were put in place, she still could not let go of the idea of seeing her family.