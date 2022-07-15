After being acquitted in drug-related killing, Roanoke man pleads guilty to new charges

Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn convinced a Roanoke jury that he killed a man in self-defense during a botched drug deal. But he had no defense to a related firearm charge later brought by federal authorities.

Glenn, 23, pleaded guilty Friday to using a gun in connection with the distribution of marijuana.

A plea agreement presented to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon calls for a 12-year sentence.

The case marked an unusual situation where a successful federal prosecution was based on essentially the same set of facts presented earlier to a state court that delivered a not-guilty verdict.

“The cornerstone of keeping our communities safe is prosecuting anyone who discharges a firearm while participating in the drug trafficking trade,” U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said.

Defense attorney Chris Kowalczuk, who represented Glenn in both cases, said he has not seen such a move by federal authorities in the 28 years he has practiced law in Roanoke.

Approval by U.S. Justice Department officials in Washington, D.C., was required.

The question was whether there were federal interests that were left unresolved in state court. Those interests were addressing the recent increase in gun violence in Roanoke, according to federal authorities.

“Keeping illegal guns off our streets is an important step in keeping our communities safe,” Stanley Meador, special FBI agent in charge of the bureau’s Roanoke office, said in a statement released after Glenn’s guilty plea.

At a trial last year in Roanoke Circuit Court, Glenn testified that he shot 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo in late May 2019 during a drug deal that quickly went bad.

“I went to go sell some weed to someone,” Glenn said Friday during a brief statement in federal court. “I thought he was going to shoot me, so I shot.”

After hearing Glenn’s testimony during an October trial, the jury acquitted him of murder, attempted robbery and use of a firearm in commission of each of those crimes.

One month later, he was charged in federal court — where his earlier testimony would have made no difference.

“Drug dealers with firearms should take heed: You cannot shoot someone during a drug deal and then claim self-defense when you are carrying that firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking,” Kavanaugh said in a statement released after Friday’s hearing.

The federal charge carries a maximum punishment of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of 10 years.

If Dillon does not agree to the 12-year sentence that is part of the plea agreement, the judge must reject the deal and Glenn would be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea.

Dillon put off a decision on whether or not to accept the plea agreement until Oct. 17, when Glenn is scheduled to be sentenced.

According to evidence presented in his state trial, Glenn and Polumbo had never met before when an acquaintance connected them on a Friday night and helped arrange a meetup so Polumbo could buy a couple ounces of marijuana.

Glenn agreed to go to Polumbo’s home in southwest Roanoke, where they met on the front porch for the $300 sale. He carried a gun in his pocket, Glenn said, because of the dangers of drug dealing.

Both Glenn and Polumbo’s friend, Dylan Keith, who was 18 at the time, agreed what happened next went down quickly, with Keith estimating it all took a span of about two minutes.

Glenn testified that Polumbo raised a gun and demanded his marijuana. He grabbed Polumbo’s right arm and pulled out his own gun as the two struggled. As he felt his grip on Polumbo slipping, Glenn said, he pulled his trigger.

The bullet struck Polumbo in the torso. He was lying dead on the porch by the time medics arrived.