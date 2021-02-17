After claims of discord and sexism, Virginia Tech to dissolve Student Government Association

Several students who had been critical of SGA said they hoped the new structure would better enable policy ideas up the chain of university governance.

“Obviously, every structure has its ups and downs, but based on our current structure, I think it’s definitely an improvement, so I’m excited to see what happens,” Manasha Bhetwal, a former SGA member, said. “It’s not just one person having all the power, which I think makes all the difference.”

The new student senate will do away with the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the existing SGA, said Thomas Miller, a student on the task force.

Instead, the body would be made up of about 85 senators, comparable in size to SGA.

Tech's individual colleges would elect a total of 32 senators, with roughly one senator for every 1,000 students in each program. Another 30 senators would be elected by the student body at large, and the remaining senators would be chosen to represent certain student organizations on campus, such as the Black Organizations Council, HokiePRIDE and the Corps of Cadets.

Miller, a 21-year-old senior from Arlington, said three pillars of accessibility, approachability and representativeness guided the undergraduate senate structure.