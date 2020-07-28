After COVID-19 diagnosis, Del. Sam Rasoul urges vigilance: 'Please be mindful'

One of Roanoke's delegates to the Virginia General Assembly is on the mend after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

"It was dicey the first few days," Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, said Tuesday.

Rasoul, 39, said he's fairly sure that he caught COVID-19 from a family member who was not displaying any symptoms.

Rasoul, his wife and three children went on a vacation with some relatives about two weeks ago. He said one of his relatives took a coronavirus test, but that person didn't get the results back before the family road trip started.

"I think where I let my guard down is we weren't careful around a couple of family members, and it turns out one of them had it," Rasoul said.

Rasoul said his family's situation highlights the problem with testing, especially the delayed results.

By the time that asymptotic relative heard back about testing positive, Rasoul and others started exhibiting symptoms. Rasoul said his wife also tested positive, and the family's pediatrician said it should be assumed the three children also had it. None of them had to be hospitalized.