Motorists drove for the first time in years on the Blue Ridge Parkway between Bent Mountain and U.S. 220 in Clearbrook Thursday morning after the federal government concluded a lengthy landslide repair and reopened the scenic highway.

"We love, love, love the parkway," exclaimed Dennis Humston of Bent Mountain, pausing at Adney Gap entrance in Bent Mountain with his wife Lorna, who was driving.

The National Park Service announced the reopening in an emailed press release shortly before 9 a.m.

Coinciding with a rainstorm, a 150-foot section of the parkway fell away in May 2020. The design, funding and construction process moved slowly to reopen the road. It was closed for 36 months and 17 days.

"It's ridiculous," said Jane Embrey of Franklin County, who lives near Adney Gap. "You know, it's been three years."

Embrey nonetheless enjoyed walking on the blocked section that the government closed to vehicles but not pedestrians for a portion of the time.

"It's about time," said Jerry Shaver, who farms the expansive field at the Adney Gap entrance.

During the first few hours after the reopening, two northbound motorcyclists paused to speak to a reporter at the Adney Gap entrance. They stopped where a detour through the Roanoke Valley used to begin.

"I lucked out just by happenstance," George Spickhard of Alabama said before continuing north through the freshly opened gates.

This story will be updated.