After marathon meeting, Montgomery County board approves Sept. 8 start date, reopening plan

“I don’t like any one of those options,” he said, referring to the eventually approved Sept. 8 date and other proposed dates of Aug. 13 and Aug. 27.

School board member Marti Graham, however, said the expertise shared by local health officials provided reassurance for the reopening dates that were considered. She also voiced concerns about a delayed start affecting the welfare of certain students.

“I feel like the task force that we have is going to take care of us. They will do their best to contain things as quickly as possible,” Graham said, referring to a group that was formed to handle the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board member Dana Partin echoed some of Graham’s points about the expertise from local health officials.

“If I thought it was unsafe for me to send my own child back, I wouldn’t,” Partin said.

Partin also commented on how local COVID-19 numbers have been more favorable than in other regions such as Northern Virginia.

Partin initially favored the Aug. 13 reopening date, but later supported Sept. 8 as part of what she said was a compromise.

Students with Montgomery County schools won't be allowed to return all at once.