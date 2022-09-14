After nearly 19 years, the Weather Journal column concludes

There was a winter day in second grade when I was sick at home. Feeling better by afternoon, my excitement was growing over the likelihood that it would snow the next day.

My sources for tracking weather in the late 1970s were limited to infrequent television weathercasts, NOAA weather radio and the “time and temperature” line dialing a bank on a rotary phone.

On the back of an unfolded brown paper grocery sack, I drew an outline of the United States, and began coloring in fronts and pasting on L’s and H’s for low- and high-pressure centers. My mother cut a big snowflake out of white paper, which I glued under the L bringing us our snow.

During show-and-tell the next afternoon back at East Elementary in Jonesboro, Arkansas, I presented my weather map to my classmates. Snowflakes tumbled down outside, just starting to whiten the surface on the way to 3 inches, and no school the next day.

What I did that snowy day in second grade is what I’ve gotten to do for almost two decades at The Roanoke Times.

This is the final installment of Weather Journal in The Roanoke Times after a run lasting two months short of 19 years.

November 2003 was when it began, helping fill space on a new Town Square page inside the redesigned Virginia section when a new full-color press went online across the street from the newspaper’s longtime Campbell Avenue building.

Weather Journal, despite some openly expressed doubts about its viability inside and outside the newspaper in 2003, and maybe some inside my own mind, has outlasted the Town Square page, the Virginia section, and even the “new” press.

But as with weather, patterns shift and seasons change.

That is happening in my life and that of my family.

Later this month, I am taking employment outside the newspaper, and will be working in communications for the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, based at Virginia Tech.

It will be the first time since Aug. 4, 1988, that I will not be employed by a daily newspaper.

Most of my work at this newspaper, where I started in late 1999, has been anonymous — editing, page design, writing headlines, and whatever else is needed to get a daily newspaper to the press on time.

Weather has only been a part of it, never more than 40% of what I’ve been paid for on a weekly basis, often 20% or less, since it started back in 2003 when key editors noticed my penchant for advising them on upcoming weather events and developing weather topics affecting our region. But I know it is what I have become best known for in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

Once upon a time, I aspired to become a meteorologist. But my abilities with the written language charted a different course, and the scholarships and access to higher education — I was the first college graduate in my entire direct lineage on either side of my family going back at least 200 years — aligned with journalism at Arkansas State University, closer to my front door than my high school was.

Even before my first day of college classes, I started as a sports reporter at my hometown newspaper.

So that led to a newspaper career rather than a meteorology career. I interviewed a former vice president. I wrote about Peyton Manning burning a secondary as a Tennessee freshman. I saw bullet holes and blood on middle school walls and sidewalks long before “mass shooting” became an everyday phrase.

But weather always found me again, in news stories other reporters didn’t want to do and human interest stories about how people were affected by weather, sometimes in tragic ways. And then, here, writing about it directly for all but a few of the last 980 weeks.

Even though I didn’t pursue a career in meteorology, my passion for weather has intertwined with a career in journalism in wonderful ways.

Writing about weather for The Roanoke Times has led me to seeing the sky’s amazing gymnastics over open terrain on 14 storm chase trips with Virginia Tech’s meteorology program, to being sought out to help edit a book on hurricanes affecting the Mid-Atlantic states, to several articles for Capital Weather Gang, the Washington Post’s weather web site.

But most of all, it has led me to you, the readers of The Roanoke Times and its website.

With your letters, emails, web hits, tweets, retweets, likes, shares, reposts, and many wonderful questions, you have blessed me beyond belief.

I will continue posting about weather on my personal Twitter account, @KevinMyattWx, and writing longer pieces about weather will likely be part of my future also, in one venue or another.

I can’t escape weather and my passion for it, even when I’ve purposely put it on the back burner, so I won’t even try that this time.

Thank you for the support, thank you for the kind words, the questions, even the criticisms, and may God bless each of you richly each and every day, whatever the weather may bring.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.