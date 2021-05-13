After pandemic shortages, this week's run on gas no surprise to Tech professor

Turner said there are two ways to think about panic buying.

Some people are driven by a scarcity mindset, in which they use competitive and zero-sum thinking, he said. They think: If others are getting gas, there’s less available for me. So they head to the station in hopes of beating others.

Others are motivated by a deep uncertainty about the availability of gas in the future, more so than on that day, Turner said. Those are the consumers who filled plastic containers with gas for later use.

Turner drew a comparison to research he’d done on food insecurity which found that, when people believe that their next meal is uncertain, they eat more filling foods or buy foods with a longer shelf life.

“Seeing one of the emergency orders could make you feel that there's scarcity, it could make you feel that things are uncertain,” Turner said.

Providing additional information with an emergency order, such as how long it’s expected to last or what the plans are to address it, could help reduce hoarding, he said, and “make people feel less competitive, more neighborly.”