After stern warnings on COVID-19 rules, Tech, RU issue few suspensions

College campuses have largely emptied of students who have returned home for a Thanksgiving break that will transition to online classes for the rest of fall.

But a handful of students in the New River Valley faced unexpected departures a bit earlier.

This semester, about 20 students across Virginia Tech and Radford University were suspended for violating public health rules aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Another 80 have faced what the universities call a “deferred suspension,” meaning they risk getting kicked out in the spring semester if they mess up again.

When universities first announced they would strictly enforce COVID-19 violations, some students, parents and even faculty criticized what they saw as a double standard. They argued that colleges were reopening in a fraught environment, and setting students up to fail, get kicked out and lose tuition money. In Boston, Northeastern University faced lawsuits after it suspended 11 students and kept their $36,000 in tuition; the university later said it would refund some of that money.

Locally, universities appear to have issued dozens of sanctions to students accused of flaunting coronavirus rules but largely refrained from imposing harsh penalties.