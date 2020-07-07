Younger people continue to test positive for COVID-19, and hospitalizations continue to climb in the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts.
The mean age of positive cases has “definitely” gone down, Dr. Molly O’Dell reported Tuesday during her weekly press briefing. Cases have increased the most within the age range of 11 to 19, she said, with 18-year-olds making up the largest number of total cases.
Twenty-nine people are currently hospitalized, still predominantly over the age of 40, said O’Dell, who is leading the health districts’ pandemic response.
“We’ve got more hospitalizations this week than we’ve had since our first case,” she said.
There are 301 active cases out of 1,217 total confirmed positive cases within the health districts, O’Dell said. Sixty-eight cases are new, “a right many for 24 hours,” O’Dell said. Roanoke alone has reached 636 cases, she said. That’s far ahead of the 502 reported on the Virginia Department of Health website. State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website.
A combination of factors have contributed to the increase in cases among younger people. More people have gone back to work as the state has reopened, and “super-spreader events” like Myrtle Beach trips and parties have also played a role, O’Dell said.
“There are an awful lot of parties going on,” she said, noting that she observed Fourth of July parties with people in close contact and no face coverings. “Obviously, when I see large groups of people gathered without any face coverings, it makes me concerned that they are not taking this pandemic seriously.”
Younger people may also shrug off the virus if they have friends who had it with few or no negative effects, O’Dell said. While she understands why they may think that, she said it’s not a “compassionate” viewpoint to hold, and they aren’t immune to adverse effects.
Local residents returning from Myrtle Beach continue to test positive, and O’Dell said local health officials recommend people self-quarantine for 14 days or telework when possible after traveling from Horry County, South Carolina.
There are currently six outbreaks within the health districts, O’Dell said: three work sites, two long-term care facilities and one restaurant.
Asked how she feels as the state reopens, O’Dell said she felt tired for her and her staff.
“I think what’s going to happen is the number of cases is going to continue to go up,” she said. “And so of course what I want is for people to seriously realize that the disease is in our community, and it can be very harmful to certain individuals.”
The “most righteous action” people can take is to continue wearing face coverings when less than 6 feet apart, she said. O’Dell also discouraged holding funerals and encouraged people to be vigilant with hand -washing, stay home when sick and assess how risk-averse others are when holding parties.
“It’s a new form of hospitality to make sure that the person who’s most risk-averse is relaxing,” she said. “Otherwise, why have a social event?”
Statewide, cases increased by 638 to 66,740 Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. An additional 77 Virginians were hospitalized, increasing the total to 6,512, and VDH reported 28 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,881, including 1,775 confirmed and 106 probable.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6% as of July 3, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.
