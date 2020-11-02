Agency declines to stop work on Mountain Valley Pipeline, foes again turn to court

The agency is “confident” that its work is “lawful and based on the best available science,” spokeswoman Meagan Racey said.

Unconvinced, the Sierra Club and 10 other environmental and conservation groups sued a second time.

“The record shows that the Fish and Wildlife Service has again cut corners, ignored or weakened technical standards, and excluded pertinent facts without justification in approving of damages to endangered fish species and bats,” read a statement from David Sligh with Wild Virginia, one of the groups involved in the lawsuit.

According to the petition, resuming work on the often-delayed, $5.7 billion project would again clog streams with sediment, pushing the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter closer to extinction.

And cutting trees for a 125-foot right of way has already destroyed the habitat of protected bats along the largely rural and mountainous route of the pipeline, the groups allege.

The Fish and Wildlife Service conducted only a “cursory analysis” before concluding that no cumulative effects were expected in an area of more than a million acres and 1,163 miles of streams and rivers, the petition states.