Recently in this space you’ve read about a few costly summer travel disaster stories. Today, we have one about a winter travel nightmare that ended quite differently.

But first, there’s an important update about the Roanoke family of seven who spent $61,000 on an Alaska vacation they never got to take, because a flight arranged by their cruise line was canceled.

Before last Sunday’s column about their busted vacation, Norwegian Cruise Line offered the Thompson family a refund of roughly $2,500, for taxes and tips they’d prepaid as part of their missed 12-day cruise and land package.

Two days after the column recounted how the Thompsons lost more than $58,000 because a flight Norwegian booked them on never took off, the cruise operator offered the family an additional refund of $16,100.

The offer came in an email from Allie Jennings, the cruise line’s vice president for guest experience. (Three days earlier, the cruise operator had rejected the family’s request for an additional refund.)

“After further review of your reservation, and as a gesture of goodwill, we are proceeding with issuing a refund for the flights, transfer service and cruise land tour that you reserved through us,” she wrote Dr. William “Kip” Thompson in an email. “This refund will amount to a total of $16,117.00 which is in addition to the refund we have already processed of $2,557.72, which represents the government taxes/fees and the beverage and dining package service charges.”

Thompson thanked the company in a reply but noted, “it is not enough.”

“We have still paid $42,000 after your refunds that went for nothing,” Thompson added. “Surely there is more compromise to be made.”

NCL cites no travel insurance

In her email, Jennings reiterated that the Thompsons should have purchased trip-protection insurance, which they had not. Other aggrieved NCL customers, such as Monica DeGraff of Golden. Colorado, have told me the insurance offered by the cruise operator is not much better than worthless.

And that brings us to the travel-disaster experienced by Rebecca “Becky” Stinnett, a retired hospital technician from Roanoke County. In January, she signed up for a 13-day tour of Israel and Jordan with a travel company called Globus. Including airfare from Chicago and back, the trip cost $3,019 per person.

Importantly, Stinnett did not purchase travel insurance offered through the tour package. Instead, she bought it independently, from a company called AIG Travel Guard. And that transaction proved handy.

The company offers three levels of trip-protection insurance, with varying coverage limits, and Stinnett chose the middle level, known as “preferred.” The price was $504, and at least in part it was based on the cost of her trip.

“I’ve used them before,” Stinnett told me, although she’s never submitted a major claim.

Stinnett traveled with her closest friend, Emily Hurst, who also bought the insurance. The first nine days of their vacation were fantastic, Stinnett told me. The biggest issue was an airline lost Hurst’s suitcase and contents. Her insurance covered replacement cosmetics, Stinnett said. (They didn’t have time to shop for clothes; Hurst had to make good with a single change.)

Day nine was the bad one

Until disaster struck, the most exciting experience, Stinnett said, was walking the Stations of the Cross in Jerusalem, on the same path Jesus trod toward his crucifixion more than 2,000 years ago. I bet that was memorable!

Anyway, day nine of their vacation was a pickup-truck excursion to the Wadi Rum Protected Area, a desert valley in southern Jordan that’s near the Saudi Arabia border. It’s famous for scenic (and pink) sandstone and granite cliffs. That’s where Stinnett broke her ankle.

She was walking on a sidewalk when — oops! — she planted one foot in a gap between two concrete slabs and went down, painfully. And that derailed her desert excursion — and much more.

A Globus Tours guide accompanied Stinnett in a taxi to Queen Rania Hospital in Petra, which Stinnett said was only about 10 minutes away.

There, she had X-rays and learned she needed surgery — which was beyond the capability of Queen Rania Hospital. Stinnett would have to get the operation in Amman, Jordan’s capital.

That was four hours away by taxi, which cost Stinnett $150. The driver delivered her to Alkhalidi Hospital in Amman around midnight — then, he had to drive four more hours back to Petra, Stinnett said.

She spent a week in Alkhalidi Hospital, where Stinnett had difficulty communicating because she speaks no Arabic and most of the staff didn’t speak English.

“The nurses knew ‘pain’ ‘antibiotic’ and ‘bathroom,’ but that was about it,” Stinnett recalled. “They didn’t know ‘door,’ ‘window’ or ‘light.’” Luckily, her surgeon, physical therapist and dietician spoke English.

She also met a kind Syrian woman, who had immigrated to Canada (and spoke English fluently) but was visiting Jordan at that time. That’s with whom Stinnett spoke the most, during her hospital stay.

“I was so happy to have someone to talk to,” Stinnett said. “She checked on me every day.”

Hired private-duty nurse

Early in her stay there, surgeons installed a metal plate and nine pins in Stinnett’s mangled ankle. She also required two blood transfusions stemming from an out-of-control nosebleed. By the time she left the hospital in Amman, Stinnett sported a hard cast and was under strict doctor’s orders not to put any weight on her repaired leg.

After her hospital stay, she spent three more nights in an Amman hotel. By then, Hurst and the other tour companions were already back in the United States. So Stinnett was on her own in Jordan.

How could a 79-year-old who couldn’t walk get back home to Roanoke from the Middle East? AIG Travel Guard had a plan to ensure Stinnett got home safely. One could call it elaborate.

The insurer hired an English-speaking male nurse in Turkey and flew him to Amman to examine Stinnett prior to the flight home, to ensure she was airworthy. AIG also paid the nurse to accompany Stinnett back to the United States.

They flew business-class — Stinnett required extra leg room because she was supposed to keep her bum leg raised.

Before she saw the guy, Stinnett said she was concerned about making a trip halfway around the world with a foreign male stranger. Then she met him. He was in his 30s, a strapping 6-foot-3 and about 200 pounds. She made him sound like a male model.

Any qualms Stinnett had about traveling with the nurse soon dissipated. On the plane to Chicago they drank martinis and beer. Stinnett reasoned, why not? In business class, drinks are free.

As they landed in Chicago, snow was falling hard, and the nurse began furiously snapping squall pictures on his phone. That mystified Stinnett, until he told her he’d witnessed falling snow only twice before in his life.

Expenses totaled $37,482

Although Stinnett’s Globus trip began and concluded in Chicago, AIG covered another flight to Richmond for both Stinnett and the nurse — and then an airport limo ride from Richmond to Stinnett’s home in northern Roanoke County.

“The driver and the nurse literally carried me through my front door,” Stinnett said. Now that’s service, eh?

Stinnett said the only expense she ended up covering was the emergency room treatment at Queen Rania Hospital in Petra, and the taxi that took her there. Those costs totaled $173.

Stinnett said though she asked for a receipt, she never got one.

She’s unconcerned about that expense, and when you hear what AIG shelled out, you might understand why. The insurer paid $37,482. That’s not too bad a haul on a policy that cost Stinnett a little more than $500.

She itemized most of those costs:

$22,985 covered travel for the nurse from Turkey to Jordan; for Stinnett and the nurse from Amman to Roanoke, and for the nurse to fly back to Turkey. And for their meals along the way, the nurse’s hotel rooms and his services. And the limo from Richmond.

$12,722.63 covered Stinnett’s surgery and weeklong stay at the hospital in Amman.

$1,006 went to Stinnett, because she missed four nights of her planned vacation. The insurer reimbursed her for the missed days on a pro-rata basis.

$359 covered three nights, post-hospital that Stinnett stayed in an Amman hotel.

$150 for Stinnett’s taxi ride from Petra to Amman.

$20 for a walker that Stinnett needed while leaving Jordan.

And there were some unmentioned meals and incidentals. Apart from the nurse and the travel, most of those payments were reimbursements to Stinnett of costs she advanced with credit cards.

When making a claim, “there’s a lot of hoops to jump through,” Stinnett said. “I had to show how I had paid for my trip. I had documented payments for everything, except the hospital in Petra.”

And that’s the way trip-protection insurance should work. It sounds like AIG Travel Guard is a reputable company.

Another might be Richmond-based Allianz. Three readers, including Chuck Lionberger, Roanoke County schools spokesman (who moonlights as an independent travel consultant), recommended Allianz’s trip-protection insurance. Another reader fan of Allianz was Susan Schlossberg, a travel agent for AAA.

And how is Stinnett’s ankle? She spent seven weeks in a cast and another seven in a protective boot. She can walk again, but her leg isn’t as good as before the break, she said.

She still volunteers at The Discovery Shop, which sells used housewares and clothing and donates all proceeds to cancer research.

“I always get trip insurance — and this time, it paid,” Stinnett said.