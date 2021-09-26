Aiming for axe throwing in downtown Blacksburg

A business with locations in Roanoke and Lynchburg is aiming to bring an axe throwing venue to downtown Blacksburg.

Blue Ridge Axe Throwing is awaiting approval on a conditional use permit that would allow it to open a location at 130 Jackson Street NW, which is just off the edge of the Virginia Tech campus. An arcade there opened last week.

Explaining some of the reasons for a new location in Blacksburg, co-owner Mitchell Tyler said they’ve seen solid growth with the axe throwing business and have been encouraged by the amount of traffic in Roanoke that comes from the New River Valley.

Tyler also noted the reception to their Mobile Axe Throwing Trailer, which travels throughout central and southwest Virginia.

“After several [New River Valley] bookings for the mobile unit, we started to look for a brick and mortar location that would allow us to put down roots and grow a Blacksburg customer base,” he wrote in an email.

Axe throwing has become increasingly popular over the years and its competitive form has even been featured on sports network ESPN, which regularly reserves a small corner of its programming to niche sports with dedicated fanbases.