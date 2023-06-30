A Salem tire factory has been cited for violating state air quality standards.

Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia released excessive amounts of particulate matter from two smoke stacks over a 246-day period, according to a consent order issued by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The company has corrected the problem and agreed to pay a $25,310 fine.

Last September, DEQ evaluated test results submitted by Yokohama and found excessive emissions from two bag houses, which are used to prevent dust and other industrial waste from getting into the atmosphere.

Applicable state regulations allow no more than .63 pounds per hour of particulate matter. Tests showed the level was 1 pound per hour from one bag house and 1.6 pounds per hour from the other, according to an enforcement action recently posted to DEQ’s website.

The violations occurred from July 26, 2022, to March 28, 2023, when filter bags were replaced, DEQ said.

Calls to the Yokohama plant on Indiana Street were not returned Thursday and Friday.

The particulate matter released from the plant was too small to be seen by the naked eye, according to DEQ spokeswoman Irina Calos.

Generally, smaller-sized particles pose the greatest potential health risks, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Exposure can cause respiratory and heart problems, especially among children, older adults and those with heart or lung diseases.

Details about the potential risks from the Yokohama pollution were not available from DEQ or the Virginia Department of Health. But according to Calos, the company is not considered a major source of particulate matter.

About 630 people work at the Salem plant, according to a March news release about the 100 millionth tire produced there.