Air purification company to open first manufacturing facility in Radford

An air purification company will invest $5.6 million to establish its first manufacturing facility in the Plymouth Building in Radford - and will create 101 new jobs, according a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam's office.
Oransi, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, was founded in 2009 as an engineer’s quest to find a better indoor air quality solution for the founder’s young asthmatic son. It has evolved to become a leading air purification company.
The Radford operation will focus on developing and manufacturing the company’s air purifiers for consumers, businesses, and professionals in the health, dental, and medical fields. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project, according to the release.
“Our focus on developing a well-trained, reliable workforce continues to yield new jobs and investment as innovative companies like Oransi choose to grow their companies in Virginia,” said Northam in the release. “The New River Valley boasts higher education institutions and training programs that will ensure a steady talent pipeline for Oransi now and into the future. We are thrilled to welcome this veteran-owned company to our Commonwealth and remain confident that we have the infrastructure and business environment to support their success here.”
Of Radford, Peter Mann, CEO and founder of Oransi, said: “We selected the location because of the exceptional local engineering talent pool that will support our continued growth, while inspiring innovation, creativity, and collaboration. We hope to provide one of the best employee experiences in the New River Valley.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the city of Radford and Onward New River Valley to secure the project. Governor Northam approved a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the city with the project, according to the release.
Oransi is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“We are pleased to welcome Oransi’s first manufacturing facility to the city of Radford,” said Kim Repass, the city's economic development director. “We look forward to supporting the company’s growth as it provides quality jobs and significant investment. Radford continues to be a leader in the manufacturing industry for our region and the Commonwealth.”