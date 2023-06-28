Wednesday found the Roanoke and New River valleys increasingly shrouded by smoky air, which was apparent to the air and nose. The haze was reminiscent of the summers during the late 20th century, when summer temperature inversions in the Roanoke Valley obscured mountainous horizons with polluted air from coal-burning power plants in the Ohio River Valley.

On Wednesday at midafternoon, a state monitoring station in Vinton reported air quality samples had reached “unhealthy” levels. One metric indicated it was the Roanoke Valley’s worst air quality day since 2008.

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for Thursday for Roanoke and Botetourt counties. The alert runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups,” the NWS said, with children, people suffering from asthma or other lung and heart diseases and the elderly.

“The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors,” the NWS advised.