 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Airline activates Indiana-Roanoke passenger service for Notre Dame-Virginia Tech game
0 comments

Airline activates Indiana-Roanoke passenger service for Notre Dame-Virginia Tech game

{{featured_button_text}}
112520-roa-bz-airport-02 (copy)

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport 

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU, The Roanoke Times

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport announced added air service will be available in connection with the Notre Dame-Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg in October.

United will operate one flight from South Bend, Ind., to Roanoke on Oct. 8, the Friday before the game. It will land at 7:30 p.m., the airport said.

On Oct. 10, the Sunday after the game, a United flight will depart Roanoke at 8:45 a.m. bound for South Bend, the airport said. The price of a round-trip ticket was listed at $376 shortly after noon Friday at United.com.

United plans to operate the flights under an existing program to connect small college towns with non-stop service for big games, called the Touchdown in College Town Program.

Roanoke airport spokesman Brad Boettcher said: “We are honored that United is adding the direct flight to make it easier for fans to get to the game. This is a great opportunity to showcase the region not only for football but as a place to live, work and play.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert