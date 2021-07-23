Airline activates Indiana-Roanoke passenger service for Notre Dame-Virginia Tech game

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport announced added air service will be available in connection with the Notre Dame-Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg in October.

United will operate one flight from South Bend, Ind., to Roanoke on Oct. 8, the Friday before the game. It will land at 7:30 p.m., the airport said.

On Oct. 10, the Sunday after the game, a United flight will depart Roanoke at 8:45 a.m. bound for South Bend, the airport said. The price of a round-trip ticket was listed at $376 shortly after noon Friday at United.com.

United plans to operate the flights under an existing program to connect small college towns with non-stop service for big games, called the Touchdown in College Town Program.

Roanoke airport spokesman Brad Boettcher said: “We are honored that United is adding the direct flight to make it easier for fans to get to the game. This is a great opportunity to showcase the region not only for football but as a place to live, work and play.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.