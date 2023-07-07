The harmful algal blooms that have impacted recreation at Smith Mountain Lake for the past month may finally be on their way out. The Virginia Department of Health ended its swim advisory for much of the Blackwater River arm of the lake on Friday following results from their most recent round of testing.

The swim advisory has now ended along the Blackwater River arm of the lake including Gills Creek and downstream to where it connects with the Roanoke River arm. The advisory is still in effect for the portions of the Blackwater River arm upstream from channel marker B18.

The update comes just a day after concerned lake residents crowded into a meeting at Trinity Ecumenical Parish hosted by the Smith Mountain Lake Association and attended by representatives from the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. All provided details on how the algal blooms have progressed in recent weeks, but were unable to provide answers on what caused it or when it might end.

This is the first year Smith Mountain Lake has had any significant reports of harmful algal blooms. Margaret Smigo, VHD waterborne hazards program coordinator, said Smith Mountain Lake had one reported harmful algal bloom in 2020 and three reports in 2021. No algal blooms were reported in 2022.

More than 40 potentially harmful algal blooms have been sighted and reported so far this year, Smigo said. The blue-green blooms are created by cyanobacteria that can produce toxins that are harmful to people and pets. Swimming in or ingesting cyanobacteria can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“Ingestion of the water is the highest risk,” Smigo said.

So far, there have been only five cases of illnesses possibly connected to the algal blooms. The individuals were in the water, but Smigo said it is difficult to confirm since most had gastrointestinal issues that could be caused by other factors. One of the individuals also reported some skin irritation, she said.

According to Smigo, initial sightings of blue-green algae at Smith Mountain Lake were reported May 20. Testing done in those locations showed the water samples had amounts of cyanobacteria within acceptable levels. Cell counts of cyanobacteria greater than 100,000 cells per milliliter trigger an advisory.

“When the results came back we were well below our cyanobacteria concentration level threshold for issuing an advisory,” Smigo said of the early testing.

The state issued the swim advisory June 8 when test results from a June 1 sampling showed cyanobacteria levels above 100,000 cells/ml in the areas of the Anthony Ford Public Boat Ramp, Virginia Key and Kemp Ford Road. The swim advisory was for the entire Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake.

“Due to the widespread observations, we proactively issued the advisory for all of the Blackwater River,” Smigo said.

Another round of VDH testing June 13 showed a slowdown in the growth of the harmful algal blooms. Of the nine sights tested on the Blackwater River arm, only four contained unsafe levels of cyanobacteria. Smigo said the Anthony Ford Public Boat Ramp, which had the highest levels of cyanobacteria June 8 was near zero by June 13.

“We had toxins detected at most of our upriver sites that were sampled and they were below detectable limits at the lower sites,” Smigo said.

Smigo said sites that previously had unsafe levels of cyanobacteria must be tested twice, 10 days apart and show safe levels before an advisory can be lifted.

Positive results once again at several sites from VDH testing done June 26 led to Friday’s updated advisory. Results showed cyanobacteria within acceptable levels once again in those five areas tested June 13.

Four locations along the upper Blackwater River arm still have algae concentration levels above unsafe levels. The public is advised to continue avoiding contact with the water in those areas upstream of channel marker B18. Additional testing is expected by the VDH on Monday, weather permitting.

As for a cause of this year’s increase in harmful algal blooms, Smigo said they have found no “smoking gun” so far that would explain it. The blooms are fueled by phosphorus that comes from organic material as well as fertilizer.

One concern was that septic tanks could be failing near the shoreline and dumping waste into the lake. Smigo said there has been no evidence of that so far.

Keri Green, chair of the Smith Mountain Lake Association’s water quality council, said efforts are already underway to create a harmful algal bloom working group at Smith Mountain Lake. The goal of the group will be to collect information on why the blooms appeared this year as well as how to prevent them.