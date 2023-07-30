Power appeared to have been restored as of Sunday evening for virtually all Appalachian Power customers near the Roanoke Valley, according to information provided by the electricity provider.

The company’s outage map Sunday night showed few outages in the coverage area between the Roanoke and New River valleys.

The outages occurred as damaging thunderstorms began sweeping across portions of the provider’s coverage area Friday. The storms continued into Saturday.

The provider’s map on Saturday night showed about 2,200 outages near the Roanoke Valley, with more than 4,000 total outages remaining in Virginia at the time.

The map the following night showed just a handful of clusters both east of Roanoke and in the New River Valley. Each cluster contained fewer than five outages.

Despite the positive sign for that portion of Southwest Virginia, a great number of customers elsewhere in the greater region remained without power Sunday.

Appalachian Power said in an update Sunday night that approximately 3,100 customers in Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia were without service. That figure was in addition to the approximately 4,400 West Virginia customers who were still without service.

The provider said service in the hardest hit areas in east Tennessee and Scott County in far Southwest Virginia — where power storms struck Saturday night — is expected to be restored late Monday night.

In West Virginia and most areas of Virginia, customers experiencing storm-related outages should have service restored by late Sunday night, the provider said.

The thunderstorms left a combined 69,000 customers without electric service, but crews have restored service to nearly 90% of the customers affected by the storms, Appalachian Power said.

The storms brought down 550 spans of power lines and broke more than 100 poles, mostly due to contact from falling limbs and trees, the electricity provider said.