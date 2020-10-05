'All of us have a history': Fighting stigma to find homes for Virginia's elderly psychiatric patients

“I reached out to other commissioners across the country, and nobody was experiencing the same problem with that. So I was like, hmm, there’s something going on there,” Land said.

She then reached out to the Virginia Department of Health, which licenses the homes, to better understand the rules and regulations.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services developed a rule requiring nursing homes to use psychotropic medications sparingly in order to stop homes from inappropriately sedating patients just to make them more manageable.

However, Land said, if someone has a documented illness that requires the medication and is on the lowest dose possible, they should be able to stay on it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You have to have the documentation to be able to show that it’s in the patient’s best interest, that there will be a negative outcome if you take the patient off his medication. Which is what happens,” Land said. “You take the patient off the medication and the behavior comes back, and they take him to the ED and it starts the cycle back, and they come back to a psych unit. It’s just a revolving door at that point, and we have to find a way to stop the revolving door.”

She said there had been confusion in Virginia about the rule.