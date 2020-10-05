'All of us have a history': Fighting stigma to find homes for Virginia's elderly psychiatric patients

It was March 6 and a week before Gov. Ralph Northam would shut down Virginia, and months before the coronavirus would seep into Piedmont Geriatric Hospital and kill nine of its residents.
During those last few days of normalcy, when hospital visitors were asked if they had traveled or felt ill but were still welcomed inside, Emma Lowry discussed the stubborn problem facing her elderly patients.
Once they no longer needed inpatient psychiatric care, it could be difficult to find a welcoming home for them.
Lowry had been named acting director at Piedmont in September; it was her second time through the 123-bed state hospital in Burkeville and things had changed dramatically.
During her first run between 2003 and 2006, patients lived for years at the hospital. Some families liked this as they no longer worried about calls from nursing homes saying their relatives were too hard to manage. Here was a place that specialized in caring safely for older adults with aggressive behaviors from cognitive decline.
“Piedmont operated very much like a long-term care facility,” she said. “A lot of patients came to Piedmont and remained here for the rest of their lives. And that’s no longer the case.”
Psychiatric hospitals differ from long-term care. They are locked-down facilities where people are committed, not placed, and where treatments help stabilize those who are in danger of harming themselves or others. At Piedmont, as many as four patients can share a bedroom and units of patients share community bathrooms. Patients can’t have pictures with glass in the frames, and they can’t leave for outings with family. They have to earn privileges to participate in activities.
A decade ago, Virginia ran afoul of a federal law for its practice of institutionalizing people with intellectual disabilities instead of creating ways for them to live in their communities. As state leaders were settling that lawsuit, they realized they could face similar action for keeping elderly people locked away for life in psychiatric hospitals. They floated a plan to close Piedmont and Catawba hospitals in order to force lawmakers to fund community services. Mental health advocates pushed back and that plan was aborted in favor of one to first build the community services.
About the same time, a state senator’s family tragedy prompted so-called bed of last resort legislation, which requires state hospitals to always have room for someone in crisis. And now the hospitals run at capacity.
“Our admission rate has absolutely skyrocketed, and in order to manage our census effectively and to make sure patients are served in the least restrictive environment, we have really been working to increase our discharge rates as well,” Lowry said.
But community services for elderly psychiatric patients never happened. No state programs exist to help families or long-term care facilities manage aggressive behavior brought on by dementia. Too often, when the behavior becomes violent, the elderly are taken to emergency rooms to rule out a physical cause and then admitted to a psychiatric hospital. That very admission now counts against them.
“There is a lot of stigma about patients coming out of our facility,” Lowry said.
Some nursing homes flat out wouldn’t consider anyone from Piedmont.
“Patients who have a history of any type of aggression, even if it’s a remote history and ample documentation that it’s no longer an issue, we hear all the time, ‘We can’t take this person because of their history,’ which obviously we cannot change. All of us have a history,” she said.
Lowry said they have gotten better at advocating for Piedmont’s patients, but nursing homes and assisted living facilities were pushing back. It was a slow, tedious process repeated one patient at a time.
When nursing homes had the pick of patients, why would they take on the most difficult ones?
Confusion about the rules
Alison Land is posing a different question: What is it about some of the state’s patients that makes them so difficult?
Land became commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services in December. During Virginia’s 2019 fiscal year, 760 Virginians who had been committed to the state’s hospitals stayed weeks, months, even years longer than they needed to. There was so much overcrowding that the department added “temporary” beds to Catawba to care for older patients, and asked budgetmakers to fund even more beds.
No one could define temporary because no one was addressing the underlying problem.
By February, as lawmakers refused to increase the number of beds for elderly patients, 34 of Lowry’s Piedmont patients were ready for discharge. Some were waiting for the courts to appoint a guardian to start the process of finding a new home, but for 20 of them, no nursing home or assisted living facility was willing to take them. Three had been at Piedmont since 2017.
By the middle of March, the state hospitals would face an added threat with the coronavirus pandemic.
Private hospitals curtailed psychiatric inpatient care, and Land knew there would be a greater demand for the state’s beds. She had to get the 270 patients who didn’t need to be in a hospital out.
So she put together a group to look at why these people are stuck.
“We reached out a call of action to long-term care facilities and organizations so we could get some support to move our patients in,” she said. “We actually had a pretty good response from the community and some of the larger companies being willing to come and talk with us.”
They told her that a federal requirement to wean patients off behavior-controlling medication made it too risky. If they kept the patients on the drugs, they would be written up during licensure inspections and that would tarnish their Medicare star ratings. If they weaned the patients off the drugs, the patients could become violent and harm other residents and staff.
“I reached out to other commissioners across the country, and nobody was experiencing the same problem with that. So I was like, hmm, there’s something going on there,” Land said.
She then reached out to the Virginia Department of Health, which licenses the homes, to better understand the rules and regulations.
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services developed a rule requiring nursing homes to use psychotropic medications sparingly in order to stop homes from inappropriately sedating patients just to make them more manageable.
However, Land said, if someone has a documented illness that requires the medication and is on the lowest dose possible, they should be able to stay on it.
“You have to have the documentation to be able to show that it’s in the patient’s best interest, that there will be a negative outcome if you take the patient off his medication. Which is what happens,” Land said. “You take the patient off the medication and the behavior comes back, and they take him to the ED and it starts the cycle back, and they come back to a psych unit. It’s just a revolving door at that point, and we have to find a way to stop the revolving door.”
She said there had been confusion in Virginia about the rule.
“Why CMS made the rule is they were concerned that staff might use a PRN [medication given as needed] to control a patient and to manage the behavior using it for long-term purposes, which you can imagine isn’t appropriate. That’s what the regulation is about,” Land said. “It’s not about a patient that has a history of a diagnosis that’s an appropriate regimen for, and the regimen has been in place, and they have titrated the dosage to the least amount.”
She said the state hospitals need to document the diagnosis and the appropriate drug regimen and send that information to facilities.
“The physician at their facility has that to put in their record that, yes, this is an appropriate regimen and dosage, that’s what VDH is really looking for,” she said. “They can’t say if you do X, Y and Z, you will be perfectly fine, but they do have the guidelines around that to help how you can put this in place at your facilities.”
Her department is now acting as a bridge between long-term care providers and the state health department so that all better understand the rule.
Seeking a ‘humane’ solution
Dr. Bob Trestman, chairman of Carilion Clinic’s psychiatry department, said the rule came about because too often nursing facilities have substituted drugs for adequate trained staff.
“In a highly structured environment like an inpatient psychiatric unit, the meals are provided, there is engagement during the day, there is someone there to orient them when the lights go out,” he said. “In many other lower acuity settings, where people have less intensive training, they become agitated, upset and can become aggressive.”
More and better-trained staff would help, as these types of patients’ needs are greater, he said. But long-term care facilities struggle to retain nurses and aides.
“Think of it this way: You are the primary care doctor or the psychiatrist who comes around for two hours once a week to see 30, 40, 50 patients, and the nurses present different cases to you,” he said. “And they are saying, look, Mrs. S. is agitated a lot, she’s uncomfortable, yelling. We need something because she’s getting everyone else upset. She’s wandering. We have no more resources. We can’t hire anyone to sit with her. What am I supposed to do? So the physician is in this very difficult situation of trying to make the best of limited resources. That’s the kind of scenario that plays out over and over and over again.”
So drugs are prescribed. Trestman said the better approach is to have enough trained staff so that residents would be engaged during the day in activities such as music, swimming and puzzle-making, and would be physically tired and sleep better at night because they had a full day.
“The solution, pragmatically, is finding a way for us to be humane and thoughtful and fund adequate staffing,” he said.
But funding is a challenge, too, because reimbursements are higher for general nursing home patients than for ones with behavioral issues, he said.
Trestman said private hospitals face the same problems as the state’s hospitals in finding placements for older people with dementia.
“We struggle. Every one of those patients, whether they are on our inpatient surgical-medical floors and we consult with them, or they are here on our inpatient psychiatric unit, every individual is a challenge. Our social work staff and case managers try to find resources in the community. But in all honesty and disclosure, half the time we are unhappy with what we have to do, and we just make do with what’s available knowing it isn’t what we would want,” he said.
Knocking down barriers
Keith Hare, president and CEO of the Virginia Health Care Association-Virginia Center for Assisted Living, said his members take seriously their responsibility to provide high-quality, person-centered care to all of their residents.
“Individuals with behavioral health needs who need a nursing home placement may need more intense supports than other residents, like additional staff or specialists to provide their care,” he said. “Nursing facilities develop care plans for each resident to ensure their safety and well-being in light of the services and supports the facility can provide. A facility must balance its ability to safely care for current residents as it considers new admissions.”
And Virginia homes are doing so for less money than other states, he said.
“More than six in 10 Virginians in nursing homes rely on Medicaid, and for years, nursing homes have received Medicaid reimbursements below the total cost of approved care. Virginia’s nursing homes are only reimbursed on average $196 per day for each Medicaid resident they care for — more than 10% below the national average of $220 per day,” Hare said.
Land said her group continues to talk with the owners of multiple nursing homes and that her agency could help them seek higher reimbursements.
She also thinks they might be able to push past the medication concerns, but in doing so, they also need to look at all the other reasons the homes don’t want to deal with behavioral problems.
“Are there other things we can bring to support them? Because we need patients to move to the next level of care when they are ready for discharge. We need to identify the barriers. What can we do to knock down those barriers and to keep them stable and in the community?” she said. “We need them successfully managed.”
Land said her agency is working on contracts with corporate owners so that they will take multiple patients and place them together with extra services to help manage behavior. Other ideas are to offer access to the state’s psychiatrists, provide training for staff, lobby for better reimbursements, and lend case managers who can help spot when a person’s behavior is worsening and offer ways to keep that from happening.
But all of that takes money, and the pandemic is forcing the General Assembly to rewrite a budget that will not include any new money for mental health. The budget won’t include money for geriatric services outside of the hospitals.
“We’re still identifying where the money would come from,” Land said with a laugh. “We believe we may have to find it internally, so we will have to find it.”
For now, she said they just need to keep talking with facilities’ owners to find out what is needed to make their homes hospitable to the hospitals’ patients.
“There are all kinds of alternatives we can do to look at giving them some support. It doesn’t have to be the most expensive thing in the world,” she said. “It doesn’t have to break the bank.”
This story is part of a reporting fellowship on health care performance sponsored by the Association of Health Care Journalists and supported by the Commonwealth Fund. It is the third in an occasional series that looks at the burden on families and taxpayers arising from Virginia policies that keep people in state psychiatric facilities when they are ready for discharge.
