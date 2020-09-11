Alleghany County, Covington agree to consolidate school systems following years of debate

It's a question that has plagued the two small localities for decades: Should Alleghany County and Covington consolidate their school systems?
Voters have since the 1980s rejected various forms of consolidation referendums between the city and county governments. The localities' governing boards have banded together over the years to discuss consolidating just the school systems. But proposed plans never got off the ground.
Until now.
The localities' governing boards this week voted to merge the two school systems into one, setting into motion a plan to combine the two divisions in 2022 and have students attend in 2023.
"We are better together," said Covington School Board Chair Tamala Preston. "We have come to a point that we have to look at the big picture. ... Most importantly, I feel like coming together will make us stronger, make us more viable, position us so we can do what's best for the students and make them more equipped when they do leave here."
The Alleghany County Board of Supervisors and school board voted 6–1 and 4–1, respectively, on Wednesday in favor of the plan following a much shorter public comment period than Covington. Supervisor Cletus Nicely and school board member Donnie Kern voted no.
"There's a new culture brewing in the Highlands, which is based on inclusivity and working together for the betterment of our community as a whole," said school board Chair Jacob Wright, who has spearheaded the consolidation effort. A merged school system will "solidify our future" and offer future generations "the best opportunities," he said.
Covington leaders were more skeptical; the city council and the school board on Thursday each voted 3-2 in favor of the proposal after a three-hour meeting that at times turned emotional. City council members Edmond "Eddie Joe" Entsminger and Allan Tucker and school board Vice Chair Bert Baker and member Erika Hunter dissented.
"I think we need to give Covington one more shot," said Hunter, who added that she had unanswered questions about the plan.
Baker said he believed having two school systems in the community gives families and staff choices.
"It has been suggested that if we don't pass this resolution for school consolidation, the state may step in and eventually do it for us," Baker said. "So be it."
Many community members spoke of their concerns about merging with Alleghany County and their pride for the community.
"[Alleghany County is] losing students at an amazing rate, an alarming rate, and now they come knocking at our doors, wanting us to be able to help them, not make the tough decisions where they have to raise the taxes or close more schools," said former Covington School Board member Cynthia Bennett.
Bennett was referring to the county's continued decline in enrollment and the subsequent drop in state funding. Alleghany County lost 27% of its student membership since 2013, the primary driver in the decrease in state aid. The county lost a total of $1.38 million, about 8.7% of its state aid, since 2013, according to the final report from the Joint Committee on School Consolidation.
Meanwhile, Covington's state aid increased by 35%, or $1.95 million, in the same time period, according to the report. The city has increased its student membership by 14% since 2013, according to a feasibility study.
The county and city have each seen a 7% decline in total population since 2010, according to U.S. Census data. For the 2018-19 school year, Alleghany County had 1,953 students and Covington had 981, according to average daily membership data from the state.
"Is this really about students, or is it about the money?" Bennett asked. She acknowledged that cuts would be needed in order to remain independent, but "our school system is worth fighting for."
Others echoed Bennett, equating consolidation to erasure of the city's identity. Speakers asked again and again for the city council and school board to keep Covington independent.
Covington resident Harry Casey disagreed. He said the city shouldn't hold its breath waiting for a "miracle." Acknowledging the school systems' financial troubles, Casey said the school systems would "break down of their own weight" without long-term changes.
"The problem is, the students are going to have to live with an ever-diminishing school system, diminishing opportunities, as we have to make the cuts before we reach the final death," he said.
He believes the combined system will allow for expanded opportunities for students.
There's precedent for consolidation in the Highlands: Clifton Forge consolidated its school system with Alleghany County in the early 1980s while it was still an independent city. It reverted to town status in 2001.
The recently approved plan will next go to the Virginia Board of Education for approval.
