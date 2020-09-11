Alleghany County, Covington agree to consolidate school systems following years of debate

"There's a new culture brewing in the Highlands, which is based on inclusivity and working together for the betterment of our community as a whole," said school board Chair Jacob Wright, who has spearheaded the consolidation effort. A merged school system will "solidify our future" and offer future generations "the best opportunities," he said.

Covington leaders were more skeptical; the city council and the school board on Thursday each voted 3-2 in favor of the proposal after a three-hour meeting that at times turned emotional. City council members Edmond "Eddie Joe" Entsminger and Allan Tucker and school board Vice Chair Bert Baker and member Erika Hunter dissented.

"I think we need to give Covington one more shot," said Hunter, who added that she had unanswered questions about the plan.

Baker said he believed having two school systems in the community gives families and staff choices.

"It has been suggested that if we don't pass this resolution for school consolidation, the state may step in and eventually do it for us," Baker said. "So be it."

Many community members spoke of their concerns about merging with Alleghany County and their pride for the community.