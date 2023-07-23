Below’s a cautionary tale for anyone who might be flying late at night out of Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.

To cut to the chase: You want to ascertain whether the Transportation Security Administration agents will be on duty around the time your flight departs. Because if they aren’t, you won’t get on that airliner — and you might be out some money.

Larry Thomas of Roanoke found this out the hard way in June. He and three other guys had planned a few days in Florida — a long weekend. They bought the tickets on Allegiant Air, and booked a waterfront apartment in Clearwater Beach.

Instead, Thomas and his friends went nowhere. And Thomas ended up writing me an email, terming their experience “a not so awesome story for your column.”

This mini-saga began June 22. It’s the day Thomas and pals Mike Wills, Robert Carter and Frank Unger were supposed to vamoose to the land of hurricanes and alligators — on Allegiant Air flight 1075.

Originally, its scheduled departure was 9:34 p.m., Thomas said. But that afternoon, Allegiant texted Thomas and the others that their flight would be delayed until 10:36 p.m. Summer airline travel, eh? It happens all the time.

Anyway, Thomas and company arrived at the airport about 9:10 p.m. They were all traveling light, with carry-on luggage. By then, they’d already checked-in for their flight using their phones.

Because Thomas was concerned about potential further delays, he waited in line behind other travelers at the Allegiant counter to find out whether the new departure time was solid. At the time, other Florida-bound Allegiant passengers were checking their bags for the same flight.

The agent assured Thomas the flight was on schedule for its later departure, and added that the incoming airliner they were taking to Florida would be landing momentarily.

“I left the counter, walked to the restroom just under the escalator, waited on the rest of my party and headed up about 9:30ish,” Thomas wrote in his email. That’s when a big problem became evident.

“The TSA [checkpoint] was closed. TSA closed up shop once the incoming flight landed and [the TSA agents] left,” he said.

About 20 travelers missed flight

Thomas tried walking through the checkpoint’s exit, which is a big no-no. That set off a loud alarm. And it drew the attention of an airport police officer, Thomas said. Sternly, she warned him to turn around. So he did.

“All of us, 15 to 25 of us, all standing there trying to get some help, asking questions, how could this be?” Thomas said.

The officer informed them that none of them could get to the gate because the TSA checkpoint was closed.

“We head back down upset, really upset,” Thomas said.

Downstairs, they used a phone at the Allegiant desk to call the upstairs gate at which their flight was supposed to depart. That was also the gate for the incoming Allegiant airliner. By then, its passengers were disembarking.

The same Allegiant agent Thomas had spoken to earlier answered the gate phone. He said he would be down to answer the unhappy ticket-holders’ questions — after the flight departed. Uh-oh.

While they sat in the lobby, waiting, Thomas and the others heard airport-wide PA announcements that Allegiant flight 1075 was about to depart — without them. Some of the other grounded travelers had checked their luggage, including medication. Their suitcases and meds were heading to sunny Florida.

After the flight departed, the Allegiant agent found the upset travelers on the first floor. With him was the same airport police officer, Thomas said.

“He comes back down and says sorry, TSA left early,” Thomas told me.

Officer: Allegiant dropped the ball

The police officer informed the unlucky passengers that Allegiant had failed to notify TSA about its later-than-scheduled departing flight. That notification should’ve gone to the TSA offices in Richmond, she informed the passengers.

The Allegiant agent rebooked some of the passengers on the next available Allegiant flight, which was Sunday, June 25. But that wouldn’t work for Thomas and his friends because that was the day they were supposed to return to Roanoke.

So the agent “takes everyone’s confirmation down who didn’t want to be rescheduled. We wanted a refund,” Thomas said. “He said 7 to 10 business days.”

You can probably guess where this is heading.

Robert Carter obtained a full refund for the flight. Wills and Unger ended up with Allegiant vouchers that are good for one year. And what about Thomas?

“It’s now 18 business days” and no refund, he said in his email. He was also seeking airline reimbursement for the $740 he and his friends paid for the apartment rental.

Wednesday, Thomas called Allegiant about this situation. A telephone agent told him he had to go to the airport and deal with an agent there. But Allegiant doesn’t fly to or from Roanoke on Wednesdays. Nobody was at the Allegiant counter when Thomas arrived.

So Thomas visited the Airport Commission office. A woman there gave him a phone number to call, but it was a wrong number. So he tried seeking a refund through Allegiant’s website, and sent them an email describing the problem, which was no fault of his.

A customer service representative named Ruby replied within a few hours.

“Hello Larry,” her message began. “When a flight is missed, the funds for that flight are forfeited. Allegiant isn’t responsible for TSA hours of operation, and if any issue would happen, all the airlines would be advised. Upon final review we have determined this reservation is ineligible for reimbursement.”

TSA spokeswoman blames airline

In chasing this story, I spoke to airport spokeswoman Alexa Briehl. She said it was an issue between the airlines and TSA. She referred me to Lisa Farbstein, the TSA spokeswoman for Virginia.

“This was certainly not the kind of experience that we want patrons to have at [Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport] and we will work with the parties to hopefully prevent it from happening again,” Briehl added.

Here’s what Farbstein said:

“When a flight is delayed and is rescheduled to depart late in the evening, it is the responsibility of the airline (in this case Allegiant) to notify TSA that a flight has been delayed and to request that the checkpoint hours for a specific day be extended beyond the usual operational hours, thus remaining open to screen passengers.”

“On the date that the passenger has questioned, the airline did not alert TSA to let us know of the delayed flight. Since there was no notification from the airline to request TSA to extend the regular hours of the checkpoint, the checkpoint closed at the regularly scheduled time.”

According to the airport’s website, the TSA security gate “closes at approximately 8:15 p.m., or when the last flight arrives, whichever is later.”

Thomas said he’s since been informed that the same thing has happened on other occasions, to other air travelers from Roanoke.

Thursday, I reached out to Rachel Christiansen, a spokeswoman for Allegiant. She said she would look into Thomas’s complaint and get back to me. She did — after my deadline. By then, it appears the airline realized it had goofed by denying Thomas a refund.

Just after 1 p.m. Friday, Thomas received an email from a customer service rep at Allegiant named Ben. He apologized for the hassle Thomas had experienced. And Ben added:

“I have processed a full refund back to the original form of payment due to the delay. Please allow 5-7 business days for your funds to be reflected in your account.” The refund amount was $274.

No word yet on whether the airline will make good on the busted apartment rental.

Thomas raised a worthy question: Why does the TSA checkpoint close after the last arriving flight? Arriving passengers don’t need the checkpoint. Nobody checks passengers after they arrive.

If the airport wants to improve its late-flying customers’ experiences, shouldn’t the TSA checkpoint instead close after the last airliner departs?