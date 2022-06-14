AM showers may curb heat some today, but still hot and sticky with storm chances through Thursday

If the regional convective setup Monday night and early Tuesday had derecho dreams, it was a poorly timed and poorly organized effort.

The potential for one or two large storm clusters moving out of the Ohio Valley into the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic devolved into four pieces getting in each other's way and "bouncing" off each other in strange directions during the coolest part of the 24-hour cycle.

There were some pockets of fairly widespread wind damage, such as southern Ohio and the far western fringe of West Virginia with the line that moved into Roanoke about midnight, but damaging gusts were sporadic at best across our region, and we awoke Tuesday in the Roanoke and New River valleys to clouds, showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

Eventually the sun will return today, and the temperature will push upward toward 90, likely getting above it in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east.

The late start on heating and arrival of rain-cooled air may mean the 95-98 record high earlier projected for Roanoke is doubtful today. Also, with new moisture to evaporate from overnight storms and leftover wind boundaries from the outflow of so many squall line fragments, storms may pop up here and there this afternoon, though it's difficult to pinpoint exactly where. Sinking air behind the morning storm clusters will put the lid on new convection in some places.

Still, there is no basic change to the idea that this will be an abnormally hot and sticky week with periods of thunderstorms possible, both those that pop up due to daytime heating and local terrain effects, and those that develop somewhere to the northwest and move toward us in more organized clusters. Strong high pressure is firmly anchored to our west and southwest, and we are within its zone of influence enough for hot afternoons and yet at the fringe of it enough for possible new convective systems to arrive rotating around it.

If it doesn't make it to 95 or higher on this Tuesday in Roanoke, following a 94 high on Monday, it probably will on Wednesday or Thursday, or both.

Record highs for Roanoke are 95 for June 14 (1926), 95 for June 15 (1952) and 96 for June 16 (1939 and 1957). Record highs for Blacksburg are 92 for June 14 (1954), 91 for June 15 (1952) and 91 for June 16 (1952 and 1934). These are all reachable, especially on Wednesday.

There is relief from the stickiness on the way just in time for the weekend, with a cold front arriving by late Friday. Highs return to more normal upper 70s-mid 80s range and lows drop into the 50s with much lower humidity on Saturday and Sunday.

The core of the heat dome high is setting up west of us, not on top of us, so that will likely mean alternating periods of heat and not-so-hot with periods of showers and storms interspersed over the next week or two.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

