Amid planned reopening, Virginia Tech students have major concern: Parking

The new change will lead to more parking enforcement.

“The university will monitor its parking areas an additional five hours, five days a week given this change,” Owczarski said. “That will take additional resources.”

Initially, the university announced the policy would be in effect on the weekends as well, which prompted an uproar. It later acknowledged that was not accurate.

“It was a communications error, pure and simple, and we apologize for making it,” Owczarski said.

But many remain unhappy, and insist the change will strain public transportation.

On Thursday, Blacksburg Transit announced new rider limits to take effect Aug. 9. Large buses, which can carry 107 people, will be capped at 75, and smaller buses that usually could carry 80 people, will be capped at 55.

"At these levels it is expected that ridership demand can be reasonably accommodated and still provide enough room on the bus for some separation among passengers," the agency said.

Keri Friedman, a rising 21-year-old senior from Long Island, said she would look into getting a visitor pass for when she needs to be on campus, but she may try to find free parking farther away than take the bus.