Amtrak, VDOT announce inauguration-related changes
Amtrak, VDOT announce inauguration-related changes

Amtrak announced Saturday that it’s canceling all Northeast Regional trains south of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and Wednesday, which includes all Virginia stations.

“After last week’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, we are taking extra steps to continue ensuring the safety of our employees and customers in Washington, D.C., and across our network as we prepare for the inauguration,” Amtrak officials said in a news release.

Additionally, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced that the Interstate 66 and Interstate 395 bridges connecting Virginia and the District will be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday. The Arlington Memorial Bridge also will be closed. Several highways in the vicinity will see rerouting of lanes.

Those needing to travel in and around Northern Virginia between Tuesday and Thursday are encouraged to check 511virginia.org before departing.

