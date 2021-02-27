Angela Hill moves to assistant administrator in Montgomery Co.

CHRISTIANSBURG —Some top administrative changes have occurred within Montgomery County government.
Angela Hill, who has worked for the locality since 1997, has been promoted to assistant county administrator. She takes over much of the duties previously handled by Carol Edmonds, who retired at the end of 2020.
Hill, a certified public accountant, most recently served as the director of finance and chief financial officer and retains the latter job title as part of the recent promotion.
“I’m really excited about the new opportunity,” Hill said. “I feel like I’ve grown into this position. I think we’re in a really good place right now.”
Hill’s salary is $145,450.
Hill, an alumna of Radford High School and Virginia Tech, has extensive experience dealing with government finances. Prior to joining Montgomery County, she spent nearly a decade working for Brown Edwards & Company LLP and specialized in governmental audits.
Hill acknowledged that schools are a recurring challenge due to the county’s continued growth, which ultimately impacts the local education system.
“We need to make sure we maintain our infrastructure for the county and the schools,” she said, adding that maintaining proficient fire and rescue operations is another key challenge.
County Administrator Craig Meadows echoed Hill’s points and said the issue the locality must always balance is sufficiently funding entities such as the schools and fire and rescue while being mindful of the substantial number of rural taxpayers — and some in the towns — who are often unreceptive to tax and fee increases.
Meadows said an example of the county’s recurring challenges came up when he recently heard about how Price’s Fork Elementary School is anticipated to be at capacity within the next few years.
Meadows also brought up fire and rescue, which he said present hurdles of their own due to the fact that their personnel are unpaid yet are asked to cover an ever-growing county. That challenge has led the county to consider paying at least some of that personnel, an idea Hill is helping explore, Meadows said.
The other obvious hurdle is the ongoing pandemic, Meadows said. While the crisis has impacted the county, the locality “is still in good shape financially,” he said. One factor that’s helped the county is that it pulls the bulk of its revenues from more fixed sources than other municipalities such as the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, he said.
A certified public accountant himself, Meadows said he’s looking forward to continuing his work with Hill.
Meadows said Hill is now his go-to person and the figure who assumes his duties whenever he’s unavailable. Meadows further said the assistant county administrator, with an overall vision set by supervisors, is the architect of the annual budget.
“I’m excited about continuing to refine and define the county’s long-term capital needs and debt ability,” Meadows said.
Edmonds, also a recognizable figure for those who follow Montgomery County government, retired after spending over two decades with the county and a total of 42 years in the public sector.
Among Edmonds’ duties was direct oversight of several departments, including parks and recreation, finance, health and human resources and information technology.
Edmonds, who was unavailable for comment on this story, often avoided the spotlight, but Meadows said she was undoubtedly a crucial figure and instrumental in some major initiatives over the years.
Meadows touted Edmonds’ extensive experience in government, something that he said she even surpassed him in. He said they didn’t always agree on matters, but he said he highly values team members with different perspectives.
“It was very important for me to have that input,” Meadows said.
Meadows said one of Edmonds’ projects was pushing for a better animal shelter.
The Animal Care & Adoption Center on Cinnabar Road, which opened during the spring of 2017 and cost $4.3 million, is a vastly improved facility, Meadows said. Edmonds and Meadows knew that the new facility would cost a few million dollars, but they worked together to find the funds and bring the project to reality, he said.
A wing at the animal shelter is named in her honor.
Meadows acknowledged Edmonds was quiet and unassuming in public and toward local media, but he described her as passionate and vocal about matters inside the organization.
“That’s just Carol,” Meadows said.
As far for Hill’s previous director of finance job, Lisa Rayne is serving in the role on an interim basis. Meadows said they have advertised for the position.