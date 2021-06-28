Animal shelter prepared for influx of pets this weekend after community steps up

Cramped kennels at the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection are for now more spacious, officials said, after pats of support from the community last week, with more pet adoptions possible ahead of the busy Fourth of July holiday.
Last week, RCACP signaled for help from the public as its cages were crammed to capacity. Local animal-lovers heeded the call, said RCACP Interim Executive Director Mike Warner by email on Monday.
“Right now, we are ready for the influx of pets this holiday weekend, specifically in the dog kennels,” Warner said in the email. “Cat rooms are still tight, but there is space to hopefully get through the weekend as well.”
Community help has been a great relief, Warner said, as 138 animals have been safely taken from the Roanoke shelter, serving the city, Botetourt and Roanoke counties and Vinton, since last Tuesday.
That number broke down this way, according to RCACP:
• Redeemed by owners: 21.
• Placed in foster homes: 13.
• Transferred to rescues: 72.
• Adopted into forever homes: 32.
“This is a team effort between the community, the shelter and our rescue partners, because we all rely on each other to save animal lives,” Warner said. “Our meet-and-greets are booked through Thursday, so we are hopeful that even more animals will be leaving the building.”
Partners of the local pound, including Angels of Assisi, the Roanoke Valley SPCA, Franklin County Humane Society and others, are among the organizations that regularly rescue animals from the pound. Those groups also saw increased adoptions last week, which in turn helps RCACP, Warner said.
“We are also very grateful to those residents that brought food to the shelter or had snacks and lunches delivered for staff,” Warner said. “It was greatly appreciated.”
Keep dogs inside
As the celebratory fireworks begin bursting in air this Independence Day weekend, the best thing dog owners can do to keep Fido from finding his way to the pound is to keep him indoors.
“Animals should be inside and comfortable,” Warner said. “Have the TV or radio on to provide background noise to distract from the fireworks displays.”
It’s a good time of year to ensure animals have microchips and legible tags with owner contact information, in case they do get lost, he said. Owners can have tags made for their pet at the shelter.