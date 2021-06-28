Animal shelter prepared for influx of pets this weekend after community steps up

“This is a team effort between the community, the shelter and our rescue partners, because we all rely on each other to save animal lives,” Warner said. “Our meet-and-greets are booked through Thursday, so we are hopeful that even more animals will be leaving the building.”

Partners of the local pound, including Angels of Assisi, the Roanoke Valley SPCA, Franklin County Humane Society and others, are among the organizations that regularly rescue animals from the pound. Those groups also saw increased adoptions last week, which in turn helps RCACP, Warner said.

“We are also very grateful to those residents that brought food to the shelter or had snacks and lunches delivered for staff,” Warner said. “It was greatly appreciated.”

Keep dogs inside

As the celebratory fireworks begin bursting in air this Independence Day weekend, the best thing dog owners can do to keep Fido from finding his way to the pound is to keep him indoors.

“Animals should be inside and comfortable,” Warner said. “Have the TV or radio on to provide background noise to distract from the fireworks displays.”