Annual Montgomery County budget dance begins

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County school officials say they would need to significantly reduce proposed raises for teachers and slash a number of operational items such as new buses should the division only get an additional $500,000 in local funds, as currently proposed by the county administration.
They laid out that potential outcome this past week during a joint meeting of the county School Board and Board of Supervisors.
The joint session came after the county administration proposed an approximately $211 million budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1. The proposed budget is a slight increase of just under 1% when compared with the current budget.
Also, the county is proposing to give the schools — which typically take up about two-thirds of the budget — the additional $500,000 in local funds, an amount that falls significantly short of the $5.1 million MCPS is requesting from supervisors.
The county often doesn’t meet the school district’s entire additional funding request, but the gap this year is wider than usual as the locality continues to grapple with the economic impact of the pandemic.
Montgomery County Administrator Craig Meadows said much work will need to be done in the time ahead so that the schools can address their new needs while also not further stressing the county amid the historic crisis.
“We recognize the needs of the schools … but we try to live within the revenues we have,” he said shortly after the adjournment of Tuesday’s meeting. “Five hundred thousand dollars is the best we could do considering the scenario.”
The county’s proposed budget doesn’t call for a real estate tax increase, something supervisors haven’t approved since 2013 when they agreed to establish a fund to be used specifically for future school capital projects.
Most of the school district’s additional funding request would go toward plans to provide teachers and other school employees an average pay raise of 3.5%.
School officials have made raises a top priority over the past few years as part of an effort to close the teacher pay gap between MCPS and other districts in the region. Superintendent Mark Miear on Tuesday highlighted the district’s recent improvements in that area and said the latest raise proposal would specifically allow his district to catch up with Roanoke County.
Only getting the county’s proposed amount would also prevent some key measures the district hoped to begin next school year, particularly the provision of Virginia Retirement System benefits for instructional aides, Miear said.
“We’re one of the few school divisions [in the state] that does not give VRS benefits to their aides,” he said, adding that he’s certain all of the neighboring districts provide those benefits to their aides.
MCPS would also need to put off some maintenance and repair, classroom technology items and its usual bus replacements, Miear said.
MCPS usually adds eight new buses each year to maintain its transportation flow and service levels, but none of those vehicles would come under the county’s current proposal, said district spokeswoman Brenda Drake.
In other matters discussed during the recent joint meeting, both elected bodies received a brief overview on a plan to make improvements to Christiansburg High School.
Executives from architectural firm Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates provided the presentation on CHS, which was similar to one they previously made to the school board.
The firm shared conceptual images of the project, which the executives clarified are not exact designs of what the final product could look like. The firm said one of the next immediate steps will be gathering community feedback on the project, a process they said will be key in helping shape the project.
CHS has a capacity of 800, but recent figures indicate that current enrollment is about 200 students above that limit. The project is expected to double the school’s capacity.