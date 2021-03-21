Annual Montgomery County budget dance begins

“We recognize the needs of the schools … but we try to live within the revenues we have,” he said shortly after the adjournment of Tuesday’s meeting. “Five hundred thousand dollars is the best we could do considering the scenario.”

The county’s proposed budget doesn’t call for a real estate tax increase, something supervisors haven’t approved since 2013 when they agreed to establish a fund to be used specifically for future school capital projects.

Most of the school district’s additional funding request would go toward plans to provide teachers and other school employees an average pay raise of 3.5%.

School officials have made raises a top priority over the past few years as part of an effort to close the teacher pay gap between MCPS and other districts in the region. Superintendent Mark Miear on Tuesday highlighted the district’s recent improvements in that area and said the latest raise proposal would specifically allow his district to catch up with Roanoke County.

Only getting the county’s proposed amount would also prevent some key measures the district hoped to begin next school year, particularly the provision of Virginia Retirement System benefits for instructional aides, Miear said.