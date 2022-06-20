 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annual NRV Giving Day coming up June 22

  • 0
CFNRV logo

On June 1, the Community Foundation of the New River Valley kicked off early giving for its GiveLocalNRV Giving Day. The annual event brings together nonprofits serving the New River Valley to raise funds and awareness for each organization.

Before Giving Day on Wednesday, June 22, donors can make an early gift in support of their favorite nonprofit on the GiveLocalNRV website at givelocalnrv.org. This year, a record 106 nonprofits serving the NRV are participating in the event. The diverse range of organizations includes nonprofits focused on animals, arts and culture, civic affairs, education, environment, health, support services and more.

Since 2014, generous donors have supported the Giving Day event to the tune of more than $2.1 million. This year, the foundation hopes to raise at least $550,000, which is designed to engage donors at all levels of giving. The minimum online donation for the event is just $5.

“We established the annual online giving day in 2014 to give nonprofits an easy tool for raising money online, and to draw attention to their great work,” said Jessica Wirgau, chief executive officer of CFNRV. “Now in our ninth year, GiveLocalNRV has grown to be a major fundraiser and a true celebration of the extraordinary nonprofits that serve the NRV. We could not be happier with the impact it has had so far, and we are grateful to all the donors that give through GiveLocalNRV.”

People are also reading…

Fueling the excitement of Giving Day are incentive grants ranging from $500 to $1,500. Participating nonprofits compete for the grants, which are awarded based on achieving specific milestones, such as most money raised or most unique donors. Additionally, there are Golden Ticket grants available that are random chance drawings. All donations received between June 1 and midnight on June 22 will help organizations qualify for these grants, including a new award this year that provides $1,000 to the organization that raises the most money during the early giving period.

In total, $15,000 in grants is available this year. These grants are made possible by 10 corporate sponsors: National Bank of Blacksburg, Carter Bank & Trust, Hethwood Apartment Homes by HHHunt, First Bank & Trust Company, Olio Financial Planning, Atlantic Union Bank, the Maroon Door, Member One Federal Credit Union, Brown Edwards, Brown Insurance and Hurt & Proffitt.

In addition to incentive grants, the Giving Day also includes matching funds from donors that increase the impact of donations. Once an organization raises a certain amount of money, the match unlocks additional funds. National Bank of Blacksburg is the Giving Day’s longest-running matching donor. This year, the bank is providing a $10,000 match for the Community Foundation’s Fund for the NRV.

“We are big believers in GiveLocalNRV,” said Brad Denardo, president of the National Bank of Blacksburg. “We are truly fortunate to have such a dedicated nonprofit community here in the New River Valley, and as a community bank we are committed to supporting their vital work through contributions like this matching donation.”

In addition to hosting its signature Giving Day event, the GiveLocalNRV website enables nonprofits to fundraise all year round in support of their missions. To donate or to learn more, visit givelocalnrv.org.

- Submitted by Lindsey Gleason

Participating nonprofits for the 2022 GiveLocalNRV Giving Day:

Agape Center NRV

Beans and Rice Inc.

Blacksburg Community Band

Blacksburg Junior Women's Club

The Blacksburg Master Chorale

Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation

Blacksburg New School

Blacksburg Refugee Partnership Inc. 

Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad

Bland Ministry Center and Dental Clinic

Blue Mountain School

Blue Ridge Mountains Council BSA

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia

Brain Injury Services of SWVA

Calfee Community and Cultural Center Inc.

Cayambis Institute for Latin American Studies in Music

Children's Advocacy Center of the New River Valley

City of Refuge Pulaski Inc.

Community Foundation of the New River Valley

DePaul Community Resources

Downtown Christiansburg

Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Emergency Needs Task Force of Pulaski County Inc.

Feeding Southwest Virginia

Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley

Floyd Center for the Arts

Floyd Community and Wellness Center

Floyd County Historical Society

Floyd County Humane Society Inc. 

Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers

Forgotten Farms

Free Clinic of Pulaski County Inc. 

Friends of Claytor Lake Inc. 

Friends of the Farmers Market

Friends of the Huckleberry Inc. 

Giles Animal Rescue

Giles County Christian Service Mission Inc. 

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council Inc. 

Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery

Go Pulaski County: Volunteers Building Community

Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley

Hacksburg

Handmade Music School

Humane Society of Montgomery County Inc.

Inmate Family Assistance of the NRV

InStill Mindfulness

June Bug Center Inc.

Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia Inc. 

The Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg

Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley

Live Work Eat Grow

The Lyric Council Inc.

Mayapple School

Montgomery County Christmas Store

Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program Inc.

Montgomery County Friends of Animal Care & Control

Montgomery Museum of Art & History

Mountain Valley Charitable Foundation Inc.

Mountain View Humane

New River Community Action Inc. 

New River Community College Educational Foundation Inc. 

New River Conservancy

New River Family Shelter Inc. 

New River Historical/Wilderness Road Regional

New River Land Trust

New River Robotics Association

New River Valley Agency on Aging

New River Valley Disability Resource Center

New River Valley Leading Lights

NRV Academy of Dance

NRV Bike Kitchen

NRV CARES

Old Church Gallery Ltd. 

Open Hands Backpack Program

Partnership for Floyd Inc. 

Plenty!

Pulaski Community Youth Center

Pulaski County Animal Control

Pulaski Daily Bread Inc. 

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread Inc. 

Renaissance Music Academy of Virginia

Retired and Senior Volunteer Program

Roanoke Higher Education Center Inc. 

Seek Education Explore Discover Seeds Inc.

Sojourn Center for Hospice Care

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke Inc. 

Springhouse: Small & Local, Open & Connected

St. Michael Lutheran Church

St. John Neumann Academy

Summer Musical Enterprise

Sustainable Blacksburg Inc. 

SustainFloyd Foundation

T.G. Howard Community Center Inc. 

The Warm Hearth Foundation

United Way of the New River Valley

Valley Interfaith Child Care Center Inc.

Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom

Virginia Hunters Who Care Inc. 

Virginia Organizing

Virginia's Blue Ridge Music Festival

Vittles for Vets

VT Autism Clinic & Center for Autism Research

Wolf Spirit Sled Dog Rescue

Women's Resource Center of the New River Valley

Wonder Universe, A Children's Museum

YMCA at Virginia Tech

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert