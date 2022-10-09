Annual walk brings history buffs to Roanoke's Evergreen Burial Park

More than 100 residents came out for the 17th annual fall walking tour at Evergreen Burial Park Sunday afternoon for a living lesson about Roanoke’s historical figures.

Evergreen president and majority owner Don Wilson led the group on a walk around the cemetery, making stops at some gravesites and providing information on notable people laid to rest at the cemetery near the Wasena neighborhood.

With more than 15,000 plots, the circa 1916 burial ground is home to a variety of souls who played significant roles nearby or abroad, including former politicians, veterans and many others.

Veterans beginning with the Civil War are laid to rest there, including 60 Confederate soldiers, and the Robert E. Lee obelisk now resides there after being removed from downtown Roanoke's plaza in 2020.

Wilson said the first person buried at the cemetery was Mary Trout in 1916, though others who died earlier have been relocated to Evergreen over the years.

He has worked at the cemetery for more than 40 years, spending the last 15 as its main owner, and he said his love for history has grown since starting at Evergreen.

“We have done obituaries from the very beginning, so I found interesting things in them over the years, and we’ve tried to do a lot to promote that over the years,” he said.

In addition to viewing the markers of notable Roanokers, attendees were able to view a variety of different trees on the property, including a North American champion Red Horsechestnut near one entrance.

The idyllic fall day provided the perfect atmosphere for the nearly 90-minute tour that took attendees to at least 12 graves, including that of former Virginia Gov. Lindsay Almond, and Tipton Fishburn, a man who helped shape Roanoke in a variety of ways.

Sam Winkler, a local historian and reenactor, played the role of Fishburn, a pioneer citizen who helped organize the National Exchange Bank and Roanoke Memorial Hospital, in addition to being part of the investor group that helped bring the railroad's offices and shops to town.

Winkler gave a brief talk on Fishburn's life, and said he likely would not have resettled in Roanoke had he not been robbed on his way to Kentucky. Additionally, he was one of the driving forces in renaming the new city of Roanoke from its original rustic title, Big Lick.

Doug Camper portrayed Cpt. Robert Henry Day, Evergreen’s sole Union army Civil War soldier and founder of Roanoke’s streetcar system in the late 1800s.

Roy Kinsey, who along with his family built the Mill Mountain Star, is also buried at the cemetery. Wilson said there are other mayors of Roanoke and past presidents of Norfolk & Western Railway also laid to rest there.

While the guided tour only occurs annually, Evergreen welcomes guests to visit the cemetery anytime. The business provides a guide book with a map and stars to mark the location of notable figures from history who have memorials there.

For more information on the cemetery and its historical significance, visit www.evergreenburialpark.com.