Anonymous donor to match donations to Greenfield
Botetourt County’s Historic Greenfield Preservation Area has gotten a boost from an anonymous benefactor.

The benefactor has issued a challenge match for donations to the preservation area that includes three relocated log structures on the 18th century plantation.

During December, the benefactor will match donations of $25 or more dollar-for-dollar to a maximum cumulative match of $5,000. This provides quadruple leverage for individual donors, because each donor’s contribution will be matched 100% by the anonymous benefactor and 100% by Botetourt County. The county has a 100% match program of its own, up to $50,000 annually, for donations made to Historic Greenfield.

For example, a $50 individual contribution will be matched $50 by the benefactor; in turn, the county will match the individual’s contribution and the benefactor’s match, making the initial $50 donation yield $200 to Historic Greenfield, which is overseen by an advisory committee appointed by the board of supervisors.

Historic Greenfield is a rural 29-acre site in Amsterdam, on the eastern edge of the 18th century plantation of Col. William Preston, who was an influential political and military leader of the Virginia colony. His plantation was a cultural, economic and political center of the Virginia frontier.

The preservation site has three rare antebellum log structures, two of which were part of the enslaved community at Greenfield. It also includes archaeological sites containing evidence of early Native American settlements, two historically significant cemeteries and the remains of the Jefferson Gardens, a terraced garden thought to have been built by William Preston’s heirs in the late 19th century.

The 15-member citizens’ advisory council oversees long-range planning and management of Historic Greenfield.

County Supervisor Steve Clinton, an ex-officio advisory council member, said money raised will go toward upkeep and stabilization of the structures and property.

“If we could get $5,000 in donations, that will turn into $20,000 with the county’s contribution,” he said, noting that there’s no specific fundraising goal.

“Our citizens’ council has been working hard for nearly three years to create a preservation area that honors Botetourt’s history by preserving the priceless structures located there. This generous match program will provide enormous support for us as we begin planning public programs at Greenfield during the coming months,” Judy Morris, chair of the advisory council, said in a new release.

Donations to Historic Greenfield are administered by the Botetourt County Treasurer’s Office. Checks should be written to Botetourt County/ Historic Greenfield and mailed to Botetourt County Treasurer, P.O. Box 100, Fincastle VA 24090. Donations may be deductible on federal and Virginia taxes.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.

