Anonymous donor to match donations to Greenfield

Botetourt County’s Historic Greenfield Preservation Area has gotten a boost from an anonymous benefactor.

The benefactor has issued a challenge match for donations to the preservation area that includes three relocated log structures on the 18th century plantation.

During December, the benefactor will match donations of $25 or more dollar-for-dollar to a maximum cumulative match of $5,000. This provides quadruple leverage for individual donors, because each donor’s contribution will be matched 100% by the anonymous benefactor and 100% by Botetourt County. The county has a 100% match program of its own, up to $50,000 annually, for donations made to Historic Greenfield.

For example, a $50 individual contribution will be matched $50 by the benefactor; in turn, the county will match the individual’s contribution and the benefactor’s match, making the initial $50 donation yield $200 to Historic Greenfield, which is overseen by an advisory committee appointed by the board of supervisors.

Historic Greenfield is a rural 29-acre site in Amsterdam, on the eastern edge of the 18th century plantation of Col. William Preston, who was an influential political and military leader of the Virginia colony. His plantation was a cultural, economic and political center of the Virginia frontier.