Another cold front Wednesday, but summer's return lurks for weekend, next week

Recent cool mornings and warm but not humid afternoons may have us thinking fall, but summer hasn't given up its ghost yet.

Another cold front arriving Wednesday may kick up some scattered showers and storms as it passes through, and it will refresh the cooler, less humid air mass for the remaining two days of the work week. But over the weekend into next week, high pressure at the surface and aloft will rebuild a summerlike weather pattern with several days of warm to hot temperatures (mid 80s-lower 90s) and little chance of rain.

Having some 90-degree days in September is not unusual. Roanoke averages four such days per year, with as many as 16 in 1938. There were just two last year -- when autumn arrived timely in mid to late September -- but nine in 2019, a fall that brought record heat in the mid to upper 90s into early October. 2009 was the last year when there were no 90-degree days in September.

This hot spell might have some staying power, though, as high pressure becomes entrenched across the southern half of the country, deflecting cooler air masses well to the north. Much of the middle two weeks of September appear likely to be above normal in temperature.