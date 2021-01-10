Another COVID biz casualty: Custom Catering closes

It wasn’t just the pandemic, either. Changes in the catering industry over the past several years have also had an impact on the business, he said.

When it opened, Custom Catering had little competition in the area. But today, Shanks said he estimates that more than 90 percent of local restaurants do some kind of catering. Grocery stores do, too.

“That made it much more difficult,” he said.

Custom Catering opened in 1976 and was run by Charlotte Linkous and her former husband, Larry Linkous, out of the Custom Meats building on Merrimac Road in Blacksburg. As one of the first stand-alone caterers, it caught on fast.

“It got to where it was growing and growing and growing,” Charlotte said.

In 1989, they opened the current facility on Patrick Henry Drive to do large on-site events. The building can hold about 400 people, Shanks said.

They focused on quality American comfort food, such as their popular homemade mac and cheese, Shanks said, and they worked to keep prices reasonable.

Charlotte Linkous and Shanks eventually took over ownership, and Shanks has overseen day-to-day operations for more than two decades, he said.