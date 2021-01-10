Another COVID business casualty: Custom Catering closes

March was the last time Chuck Parron dined at Custom Catering with his friends, just before the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down large public gatherings.
“Thirty-five or 45 Wednesdays a year, we’d meet there,” said Parron, president of the long-running Blacksburg Sports Club. “And Noah Shanks and his team just kind of became part of the family.”
But that was likely the last time the club, which raises money for Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech athletic programs, will meet at the Patrick Henry Drive facility.
Shanks, who co-owns the business with his mother, Charlotte Linkous, said this week that Custom Catering will close.
“We had a good run for [nearly] 45 years, but unfortunately with COVID, we’re not a restaurant, and all we do is catering,” Shanks said. “It just kind of got impossible.”
Usually, April and May are the company’s busiest months, Shanks said. But this past spring, everything was canceled because of the deadly virus.
Even after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam loosened state orders restricting gatherings last year, the business couldn’t host the sizable events of the past that were their mainstay.
They had to lay off about 20 employees, Shanks said.
It wasn’t just the pandemic, either. Changes in the catering industry over the past several years have also had an impact on the business, he said.
When it opened, Custom Catering had little competition in the area. But today, Shanks said he estimates that more than 90 percent of local restaurants do some kind of catering. Grocery stores do, too.
“That made it much more difficult,” he said.
Custom Catering opened in 1976 and was run by Charlotte Linkous and her former husband, Larry Linkous, out of the Custom Meats building on Merrimac Road in Blacksburg. As one of the first stand-alone caterers, it caught on fast.
“It got to where it was growing and growing and growing,” Charlotte said.
In 1989, they opened the current facility on Patrick Henry Drive to do large on-site events. The building can hold about 400 people, Shanks said.
They focused on quality American comfort food, such as their popular homemade mac and cheese, Shanks said, and they worked to keep prices reasonable.
Charlotte Linkous and Shanks eventually took over ownership, and Shanks has overseen day-to-day operations for more than two decades, he said.
His history with the place goes back before that, though, to setting up tables and pouring drinks through middle and high school. He said he came to work full-time after graduating with a business degree from Radford University in 1997.
“It just so happened that I needed a business manager as he was graduating from college,” Charlotte said. “He needed a job and I needed a manager.”
So, they gave it a try.
“We had to develop total respect for each other,” she said. “He’s done really well. I’m real proud of him.”
They developed a wide-ranging clientele, from Virginia Tech departments, sororities and fraternities to area businesses and clubs, as well as doing weddings and other events. Although Charlotte’s been semi-retired for a few years, she continued to help with events, Shanks said.
Closing up was a wrenching decision.
“It’s hard for me. It’s been real hard,” Charlotte said. “I think we did a really good job.”
She recalled a funeral reception for a Virginia Tech dairy science professor where staff filled champagne classes with milk to toast his memory.
Another standout moment: hosting a dinner for those involved in the filming of the Oscar-winning 1992 HBO documentary “Educating Peter,” which followed the integration of an intellectually disabled third grader into a mainstream Blacksburg school classroom.
When Hollywood calls, Charlotte said, you answer.
Shanks said Custom Catering has developed strong relationships with many of its customers. They’ve done wedding receptions for the children of parents, who had their wedding receptions at Custom Catering.
But the longer the facility sat idle last year, the more financial strain tugged at them.
“We were hoping it would be short lived, and we tried for a long time,” Charlotte said. But with utilities, taxes and maintenance, “people just don’t realize it’s a big, big expense.”
Then last summer, Shanks said he was contacted by Zach Miller, leader of Ascent Church, an Indiana-based Christian congregation looking to establish itself in Blacksburg.
Miller traveled with 35 others from the parent congregation, Clear River Church near Purdue University to plant a new church in Blacksburg last year, according to the organization’s website.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Miller declined to comment for this story.
Ascent began renting the Custom Catering building for Sunday services, and that helped the business some, Shanks said.
In late fall, Shanks said they agreed to a three-year lease, and the church will soon take over the facility full time.
For now, Chuck Parron said the Blacksburg Sports Club will continue with Zoom meetings. They hope to find a new location for in-person meetings by football season — if it’s safe to do so.