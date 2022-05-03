Another delay and cost increase announced for Mountain Valley Pipeline

Mountain Valley Pipeline will again seek new permits that have twice been rejected by the courts, delaying completion to 2023 and increasing the project's cost to $6.6 billion.

The latest plan for the natural gas pipeline was outlined by its lead partner, Equitrans Midstream Corp., in a conference call Tuesday with financial analysts.

“After engaging with the federal agencies and evaluating all options, we believe the best path forward for MVP’s completion is to pursue new permits," said Thomas Karam, chairman and chief executive officer of the Pittsburgh company.

Another option would have been to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court two decisions from a federal appellate court, which earlier this year struck down two key government permits in the latest blow to the long-delayed pipeline.

A third possibility – the cancellation of the project that opponents have longed called for – does not appear to be in the cards.

"We are still all lockstep in agreement with our partners in terms of the path forward and what our costs will be," Diana Charletta, Equitrans' president and chief operating officer, said during the call.

Four other energy companies, including a subsidiary of Roanoke Gas Co., are building the 303-mile pipeline, which will pass through the New River and Roanoke valleys.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.