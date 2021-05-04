Another delay, cost increase for Mountain Valley Pipeline

Mountain Valley Pipeline said Tuesday it will take longer, until summer 2022, and cost more, $6.2 billion, to complete a natural gas pipeline that will run through Southwest Virginia.

The latest in a series of such announcements was made in first-quarter results filed by Equitrans Midstream Corp, the lead partner in the joint venture.

When construction began four years ago, the project was expected to be finished by late 2018 at a cost of $3.7 billion.

In a news release Tuesday, Equitrans attributed the latest delay and price increase to a change in the permitting process for about 420 remaining stream and wetland crossings the 303-mile buried pipeline must make.

Legal challenges by environmental groups forced Mountain Valley to abandon a blanket permit issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It now plans to seek individual permits to trench through some of water body crossings in Virginia and West Virginia, while asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to allow drilling tunnels under others.

A conference call with financial analysts is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. A full report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will be filed later in the day.

