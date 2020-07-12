Another group criticizes Radford University board over budget cutting measures

The Washington, D.C.-based organization states that since its inception in 1915, its mission in part is to, “define fundamental professional values and standards for higher education, advance the rights of academics, particularly as those rights pertain to academic freedom and shared governance, and promote the interests of higher education teaching and research,” according to its website.

Martin and the AAUP disagree with the decision to remove the protections afforded to faculty through the handbook, which they argue sets a precedent for the university to abuse its power again in the future.

“I think many of the Board members, who are not academics, did not comprehend the meaning of RU belonging to the National Association of Colleges and Universities and its commitment to AAUP principles of shared governance, academic freedom, and tenure. We have always been told by the university that the Faculty Handbook is our ‘contract.’ But suspending this appeals process, the Board has violated our contract and raised a very real threat to the future of tenure and academic freedom on this campus,” Martin wrote in an email when asked by The Roanoke Times why he thought the board made the decision.