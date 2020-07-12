Another group criticizes Radford University board over budget cutting measures

Radford University’s board of visitors is facing continued backlash for its resolution in early June to give President Brian Hemphill unilateral budget -cutting powers, including suspending guidelines outlined for such procedures in the faculty handbook.
The latest critic of the June 12 board resolution is the nonprofit American Association of University Professors, which sent a letter through its RU Chapter President Glen Martin, a tenured professor who has been at Radford since 1985. Martin then forwarded the letter, along with his own email, to board Rector Robert Archer, and other board members.
The board resolution, released after its vote on it, notes that, “The Board anticipates a reduction in force may be required,” and that “there is an urgent need for the Board to take quick and decisive action, and that need cannot be met while adhering to the fiscal exigency section” of the faculty handbook.
The handbook outlines how the university implements layoffs and salary cuts, which normally would involve the appointment of a committee and consultation with the Faculty Senate.
The AAUP letter states that the university’s actions violate shared governance between the faculty and the administration, which limits academic freedom.
The letter also states that the resolution “carries extremely troubling implications for academic freedom, tenure and governance at Radford University.”
The Washington, D.C.-based organization states that since its inception in 1915, its mission in part is to, “define fundamental professional values and standards for higher education, advance the rights of academics, particularly as those rights pertain to academic freedom and shared governance, and promote the interests of higher education teaching and research,” according to its website.
Martin and the AAUP disagree with the decision to remove the protections afforded to faculty through the handbook, which they argue sets a precedent for the university to abuse its power again in the future.
“I think many of the Board members, who are not academics, did not comprehend the meaning of RU belonging to the National Association of Colleges and Universities and its commitment to AAUP principles of shared governance, academic freedom, and tenure. We have always been told by the university that the Faculty Handbook is our ‘contract.’ But suspending this appeals process, the Board has violated our contract and raised a very real threat to the future of tenure and academic freedom on this campus,” Martin wrote in an email when asked by The Roanoke Times why he thought the board made the decision.
Martin continued, “And they [the board] have certainly thrown shared governance out the window. Even in fiscally difficult times, national academic standards require that faculty have a major role in decisions surrounding academic matters, including cutting classes, academic programs, etc. A university is not a commercial factory and its faculty are not just employees who obey the whims of the owners or managers. They are stakeholders in at the very heart of the university process. Any quality university understands this and places its faculty expertise first in all academic matters.”
The Faculty Senate of Virginia — as well as some of the school’s own faculty — have also been vocal in their criticism of the decision.
The state Faculty Senate organization wrote a letter addressed to Archer — who could not be reached for comment for this story — condemning the resolution passed at the June 12 meeting. That letter criticizes the board’s decision for “its fundamental violation of the principles of academic freedom protected by tenure and shared governance, and for the likely damage this resolution will bring to the integrity of the institution.”
The university’s administration has maintained that it will take input from faculty members and “shared governance groups in order to obtain their perspectives and recommendations regarding an across-the-board or strategic approach to the budget reduction strategies.”
However, despite these assurances from the administration, some faculty members are not happy with the resolution, according to an email circulated to faculty members last month.
English professor Moira Baker wrote the email to faculty, but did not share it with The Roanoke Times. When contacted, she declined to comment.
“This resolution strikes at the heart of shared governance, denies faculty redress of any injustices that might befall them because of “budget reduction strategies” undertaken pursuant to the Board’s resolution, denies them due process under the terms of our internal governance procedures, and goes so far as to preemptively state that the Board ‘anticipates a reduction in force may be required due to personnel costs’ during ‘the current statewide fiscal crisis,’ ” she wrote.
She continued: “It is precisely this kind of fiscal crisis that ... the T & R Handbook is designed to confront in a way that affords full faculty participation in painful and difficult decisions we all know are necessary for the immediate and long-term health of the University, that protects faculty rights under our internal governance processes, and that preserves due process.”
Martin wrote in his email to campus stakeholders that AAUP “gives the example of Hurricane Katrina and the many educational institutions in New Orleans that had to deal with the disaster. Yet most of them managed, with the help of the AAUP, to deal with those circumstances according to nationally accepted principles and rules designed to address such events. The AAUP has, of course, also produced documents to guide institutions in the face of the COVID-19 disaster.
“Both the Radford University Board of Visitors and President Hemphill are in violation of these nationally accepted procedures as well as the internal principles of its Faculty Handbook and the Faculty Senate Constitution and bylaws,” Martin wrote.
When asked why the board of visitors felt it was necessary to take a measure no other college also making budget cuts has done, university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs wrote in an email, “The Board has the fiduciary responsibility for the financial affairs of the University. As such, the resolution was drafted and approved by the Board in order to address the challenges associated with the COVID-19 global health pandemic.”
The need for budget cuts was first announced in January before the pandemic. The university said at the time that faculty positions would not be considered.
Multiple faculty members have spoken to The Roanoke Times about how they believe Hemphill has already made up his mind on what will be cut. They do not believe the committees appointed by the president can make those kind of decisions in the less than two-month time span that the university has outlined.
Scaggs said that is not the case. She has also stated that any cuts Hemphill presents to the board at its August meeting will be final, based on the current situation. She said cuts could range between $5 million and $20 million and all cuts would likely be permanent.
Martin concluded his email stating, “National embarrassment, the potential of bad press for RU as well as President Hemphill, are serious matters. On behalf of the RU faculty, as well as national principles of good governance, we are asking the Board of Visitors to rescind their suspension of sections of the Faculty Handbook. Allow genuine faculty participation in facing this crisis rather than resorting to President Hemphill’s unilateral and coercive approach.”
Wrote Scaggs: “President Hemphill cares deeply for every member of the Radford family, including students, faculty, and staff. Our world-class faculty dedicated their careers and themselves to creating opportunities for students, their families, their communities.
“It is important to note that President Hemphill has been working diligently and thoughtfully with shared governance leaders and groups throughout the University.
“That work has included direct interaction with teaching and research faculty, as well as administrative and professional faculty, classified staff, academic deans, and many others throughout the University.”