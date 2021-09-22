Another heavy rain band by Wednesday PM; possibly some windy storms too

After widespread overnight rain of 2-6 inches in and around the Roanoke and New River valleys, there will be more showery rain during the day on this Wednesday before another strong band arrives from the west during the late afternoon and evening.

This will be pushing ahead of a cold front that will bring a sharp turn to fall-like temperatures for late week. We should see widespread 40s lows -- perhaps some upper 30s in a few outlying areas -- by Friday morning.

A strong upper-level low-pressure system associated with the cold front will provide substantial turning winds aloft. That may give a few storm cells a spin, possibly unleashing a locally strong gust, or even an isolated tornado or two, as the band pushes through during the evening. Greater shear will exist to our northwest over West Virginia, eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, and there may be somewhat greater instability south of us in western North Carolina. We may have just enough of both for a few strong to severe storms embedded in band of breezy rain pushing through that could add another 1-2 inches to totals.