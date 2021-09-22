Another heavy rain band by Wednesday PM; possibly some windy storms too

After widespread overnight rain of 2-6 inches in and around the Roanoke and New River valleys, there will be more showery rain during the day on this Wednesday before another strong band arrives from the west during the late afternoon and evening.
This will be pushing ahead of a cold front that will bring a sharp turn to fall-like temperatures for late week. We should see widespread 40s lows -- perhaps some upper 30s in a few outlying areas -- by Friday morning.
Most seasons arrive meekly. Autumn 2021 is roaring in loud
A strong upper-level low-pressure system associated with the cold front will provide substantial turning winds aloft. That may give a few storm cells a spin, possibly unleashing a locally strong gust, or even an isolated tornado or two, as the band pushes through during the evening. Greater shear will exist to our northwest over West Virginia, eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, and there may be somewhat greater instability south of us in western North Carolina. We may have just enough of both for a few strong to severe storms embedded in band of breezy rain pushing through that could add another 1-2 inches to totals.
A flash flood watch has been extended through the overnight for the potential of additional heavy rain. Local rivers are mostly not near flood stage on this Wednesday morning, as a relatively dry summer with only sporadic periods of rain has left drainages capable of handling this much rain over a 24-36 hour period. Where 1-2 inches falls in a short time, however, there could be small streams and streets that flood quickly.
A few showers linger into Thursday morning, but the rest of the day will provide rapidly improving weather with the sun breaking through, low humidity, and cool high temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s. Pleasant weather with cool mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 70s continues into the weekend, with a slight warmup early next week ahead of another likely cold front mid to late next week.
