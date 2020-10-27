Another lawsuit filed against bogged-down Mountain Valley Pipeline

Mountain Valley has said it plans to have the pipeline finished by early next year.

But if the biological opinion is stayed, it would encompass much more of the construction area than is covered by the other suspended permits. The stream crossings account for less than 10 miles of the 303-mile pipeline. And while the U.S. Forest Service has yet to rule on whether Mountain Valley can pass through the Jefferson National Forest, that segment is just 3.5 miles.

The Sierra Club’s letter devotes 11 pages to outlining what it calls flaws and omissions in the biological opinion. In addition to bats and fish, it says that two kinds of freshwater mussels — the clubshell and snuffbox — would be threatened, but were not mentioned in the lengthy document.

Since the first opinion came out in 2017, the candy darter has been added to the list of endangered species. The environmental groups take issue with the conclusion that the colorful fish would not be adversely impacted by boring under the Gauley River in West Virginia and Stony Creek in Giles County, among other things.

As for bats, the Fish and Wildlife Service improperly downplayed the effects of cutting down roost trees to clear a 125-foot-wide right of way for the pipeline, the letter states.