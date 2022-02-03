Another Mountain Valley Pipeline permit struck down by federal court

Another permit for the embattled Mountain Valley Pipeline has been struck down by a federal appeals court.

The latest reversal was of a biological opinion from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which found in 2020 that building a massive natural gas pipeline across rugged mountainsides would not jeopardize endangered species in its path.

An opinion from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was issued Wednesday, according to Mountain Valley. But it was initially placed under seal to protect the exact locations of where endangered species of fish and bats can be found along a 303-mile route that takes the pipeline through Southwest Virginia.

Mountain Valley issued a statement early Thursday morning that said the biological opinion had been vacated on "specific issues" that must now be addressed by the Fish and Wildlife Service.

"The MVP project team is taking time to thoroughly review the information outlined in the decision and is evaluating the project’s next steps regarding the Biological Opinion," the statement read.

"We remain committed to completing the MVP project and believe the concerns associated with MVP’s Biological Opinion can be addressed by the agency. "

Since construction began on the pipeline four years ago, the $6.2 billion project has repeatedly suffered setbacks at the Fourth Circuit. Last month, a three-judge panel of the court rejected a permit allowing the pipeline to pass through 3.5 miles of the Jefferson National Forest.

