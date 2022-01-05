Another round of snow expected for Roanoke/NRV area Thursday night and early Friday

Winter, seemingly the farthest thing from our minds a week ago, appears ready to deliver a second blow in four days to Western Virginia.

A low-pressure system tracking just south and east of our region will lift moisture into recharging cold air Thursday night and early Friday, leading to the likelihood of a period of light to moderate snow for a few hours. There may be some rain to start, as temperatures get back into the 40s both today and Thursday, near seasonal norms.

Snowfall amounts of 1-3 inches appear likely from the Blue Ridge westward, including most of the Roanoke and New River valleys, with trace to 2 inch amounts east of the Blue Ridge, but as usual, this is subject to some change as the track, intensity and timing of the storm system is fine-tuned over the next 24-36 hours. The largest amounts are expected in West Virginia, where winter storm watches are out for 4+ snowfall potential. Some of that may bleed into Virginia's westernmost counties and the areas west of Interstate 77.

A renewed shot of Arctic air behind the storm system and associated cold front will lead to some of our region's coldest temperatures in at least three years, with single digits to lower teens expected by Saturday morning. And there may be yet another tease of wintry precipitation early Sunday, though it will come on the front end of a quick warmup and likely change to rain with highs in the 40s to near 50, followed by more cold air next week.

The surface will be much colder for this round of snow than it was a week ago, so even lighter amounts will more readily stick to pavement than occurred with Monday's winter storm, which required heavy snowfall rates to overcome a stout melt rate to accumulate on highways.

Long-term trends suggest a weather pattern that will often be cold but rarely bitterly cold and will waver up and down some with temperatures, but one that may guide some storm systems on tracks that pose wintry precipitation chances in the weeks ahead.

After a blazing warm December, January is looking pretty typical as it stands now.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

