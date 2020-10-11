Another Starbucks to be built in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Starbucks cafe will be built on Roanoke Street, just east of the U.S. 460 and Interstate 81 interchange, according to the current owner of the property.

The restaurant is expected to open by June of next year, said Alex Milanoski, a development manager for nationwide property developer InSite Real Estate LLC and the listed applicant on a building permit obtained from the town of Christiansburg.

Plans filed with the town show the Starbucks will be located at 2355 Roanoke St. and will neighbor an existing Hardee’s restaurant. The cafe will be in a section of Christiansburg dominated by car dealerships and other restaurant chains that include a Wendy’s and a McDonald’s.

The Starbucks will occupy a less-than-one-acre lot that until recently belonged to Boddie-Noell Enterprises Inc., the Rocky Mount, North Carolina-based company that owns hundreds of Hardee’s restaurants. The lot will include a 2,500-square-foot building with a drive-thru, according to the building permit.

BNE sold the lot last month for $700,000 to Christiansburg VA LLC, an entity that shares an address with InSite Real Estate’s office in Oak Brook, Illinois, according to a search of Montgomery County property records.