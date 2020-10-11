Another Starbucks to be built in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Starbucks cafe will be built on Roanoke Street, just east of the U.S. 460 and Interstate 81 interchange, according to the current owner of the property.
The restaurant is expected to open by June of next year, said Alex Milanoski, a development manager for nationwide property developer InSite Real Estate LLC and the listed applicant on a building permit obtained from the town of Christiansburg.
Plans filed with the town show the Starbucks will be located at 2355 Roanoke St. and will neighbor an existing Hardee’s restaurant. The cafe will be in a section of Christiansburg dominated by car dealerships and other restaurant chains that include a Wendy’s and a McDonald’s.
The Starbucks will occupy a less-than-one-acre lot that until recently belonged to Boddie-Noell Enterprises Inc., the Rocky Mount, North Carolina-based company that owns hundreds of Hardee’s restaurants. The lot will include a 2,500-square-foot building with a drive-thru, according to the building permit.
BNE sold the lot last month for $700,000 to Christiansburg VA LLC, an entity that shares an address with InSite Real Estate’s office in Oak Brook, Illinois, according to a search of Montgomery County property records.
InSite Real Estate acquires and develops properties for retail, office and industrial use. The company owns other properties across the nation that it leases to Starbucks restaurants, according to the firm’s website.
Three Starbucks locations currently exist in Christiansburg, all off of the North Franklin Street corridor. There are two in-store locations within the Target at the Spradlin Farm shopping center and the town’s Kroger store.
A Starbucks restaurant also exists in the strip mall just off the corner of North Franklin and Peppers Ferry Road.
The Christiansburg Marketplace, another shopping center along North Franklin that is currently undergoing a massive revamp, will include a Starbucks among its tenants. It is assumed the current Starbucks across the street from the Marketplace will relocate to the new site at the shopping center, although the development firm has yet to confirm that.
An employee at the Starbucks off of North Franklin and Peppers Ferry directed an inquiry about the location to the company’s media staff, who couldn’t immediately be reached.
In addition to Starbucks, other cafes operate in Christiansburg. They include roaster Brugh Coffee, the Mockingbird Cafe & Bakery and Great Road Coffee, the latter two of which are located in downtown.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.