Another weekend cold punch (a little snow?) before warmth, storms return next week

The roller-coaster between spring and winter will be running full-tilt the next several days.

After early week warmth and Wednesday storms that spawned a tornado in Carroll County, a strong cold front moving through Saturday will return a taste of winter to the region over the weekend.

Saturday will be a blustery day with a few showers, temperatures getting no higher than the lower 50s in Roanoke and likely stuck in the 30s and 40s most places to the west, somewhat similar to Saturday two weeks ago with the St. Patrick's Day parade.

Some of those "showers" will not be rain, but snowflakes, blowing over the mountains. Some of the higher elevations of eastern West Virginia may get a few inches and some whitening of higher elevations in Virginia near the West Virginia line isn't out of the question. A few snow showers may blow into the New River Valley and maybe even a few flakes as far east as the Roanoke Valley by late Saturday.

Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s by Sunday morning, with just about all locations in our region in the 20s to near 30 by Monday morning. We are weeks away from average last-freeze dates in mid-April to early May across our region, so this is not in the least unusual, but it may nonetheless nip some buds and blooms of plants that have prematurely responded to a March running 6-8 degrees above normal in average temperature.

Quick transitions from warmth and storms to cold and even snow are not unprecedented in late March and early April ... as was recalled from 1987 in Wednesday's Weather Journal column, when a tornado at Radford was followed within days by several inches of snow. Inches of snow do not appear to be on the menu this time for the Roanoke and New River valleys, but chilly mornings and maybe a few snowflakes are.

Warmth will begin surging back on Tuesday. Ironically, the initial push of warm, moist air may arrive in time for lingering cold air to squeeze out a little wet snow or sleet before changing to rain showers on that day. But the rest of the week will be decidedly warmer, getting back in the 70s for highs by late week.

That will set us up for the arrival of another vigorous low-pressure system and cold front moving across the central and southern U.S. late next week. It's too early for specifics, but it does appear to be a likely setup for move severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across much of the South, which was pummeled by tornadoes from Texas on Monday to the New Orleans area on Tuesday.

We'll see if more severe weather makes it into our region with that one.

