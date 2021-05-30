Anti-racism protesters reprise George Floyd rally and march to Roanoke police station

About 200 people including clergy and city anti-racism activists held a rally and march through downtown Roanoke on Sunday in support of criminal justice reform.

The hourlong rally began at Washington Park just after 4 p.m. with remarks from several community leaders, including the Rev. David Jones of Williams Memorial Baptist Church and Roanoke NAACP President Brenda Hale.

Jones invoked the killing of George Floyd, who died last year as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes. Chauvin was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter in the incident that sparked nationwide protests, including in Roanoke.

Jones attended last year’s demonstration that marched to the city police station and said he believed the efforts since then have increased awareness and sparked new conversations around race. But, he said, it’s still the early stages of change.

“Policing is a big issue that we would like to address,” Jones said. “In terms of the sharing of data and … changing the policies regarding [body cam] videos, when it gets released and who's privy to that information.”