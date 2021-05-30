Anti-racism protesters reprise George Floyd rally and march to Roanoke police station

About 200 people including clergy and city anti-racism activists held a rally and march through downtown Roanoke on Sunday in support of criminal justice reform.
The hourlong rally began at Washington Park just after 4 p.m. with remarks from several community leaders, including the Rev. David Jones of Williams Memorial Baptist Church and Roanoke NAACP President Brenda Hale.
Jones invoked the killing of George Floyd, who died last year as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes. Chauvin was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter in the incident that sparked nationwide protests, including in Roanoke.
Jones attended last year’s demonstration that marched to the city police station and said he believed the efforts since then have increased awareness and sparked new conversations around race. But, he said, it’s still the early stages of change.
“Policing is a big issue that we would like to address,” Jones said. “In terms of the sharing of data and … changing the policies regarding [body cam] videos, when it gets released and who's privy to that information.”
On Sunday, Jones and other speakers called on police to be more transparent about officer-involved violence and called for an end to qualified immunity for officers who injure or kill people in the line of duty.
In her passionate remarks, Hale drew parallels between the beating of civil rights marchers including the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis as they tried to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, and the protesting of Floyd’s killing. The Selma march has been called a turning point in the fight against racial segregation in America.
“Nine minutes and then silence from brother Floyd,” Hale said. “The whole world saw, and was a witness. Protesting sprung up all across this nation, and rightfully so. And you know why? The conscience of America woke up.”
Organizers billed Sunday’s event as an anniversary celebration of demonstrations held last year in front of the Roanoke Police Department on Campbell Avenue in the wake of Floyd’s death. Several demonstrators were arrested then.
Sunday’s rally, like last year’s event, culminated in a march to the downtown police station. Several held homemade signs. One read: “Racism is a pandemic, too.”
As they neared the police station, the assembly chanted “Hands up! Don’t shoot!”
But unlike last year, no police gathered to meet them.
